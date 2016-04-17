9694 results for
6 Holistic Techniques I Use To Soothe My Stress & Anxiety
From calming tonics to soothing teas, we've got you covered.
How To Make Your Midday Walk A More Mindful Experience, From A 'Walking Professor'
Turns out, a good long walk is a wellness ritual all its own.
5 Kid-Friendly Ayurvedic Practices For A Healthy Summer
While summer is often filled with fun and leisure for kids, it can also be a time for indulgence in junk foods, TV and late nights. Thankfully, there...
12 Reasons Men Should Do Yoga Every Day
It's time to get your downward dog on, fellas.
Here's How To Clean Your Bathroom Without Toxins
Buh-bye, bad smells.
I Meditated For 105 Hours Over 10 Days. Here's What It Taught Me
For me, this Vipassana held the transitional space between a nine-month road trip and the rest of my life.
What Can Chinese Massage Therapy Do For You? We Investigated
It's a shockingly great therapy for many ailments.
I'm Almost 30 & Just Learned How I Should *Actually* Be Shampooing
Uh, good things come to those who wait?
How To Invite Financial Abundance Into Your Life
Wanna make lots of money doing what you love? Thought so.
Why Every Man Needs To Incorporate Yoga Into His Workout Routine
It will drastically improve your life.
9 Tools That'll Take Your At-Home Meditation Space To The Next Level
While you certainly don't need anything to meditate, these tools can help you tune in.
Can't Meditate? Try These 5 Mindful Practices Instead
If “omming” isn’t your thing, there are other ways to experience calm in your life.
3 Unexpected Things You Should Be Detoxing For The New Year
To start off on the right foot.
What Role Does Spirituality Play In Physical Healing? Doctors Weigh In
The take-away? Meditation really is a miracle drug.
Saying "Thank You" Improves Your Health. How To Start Your Gratitude Practice
Gratitude is power.
5 Detox Practices You Can Do Every Single Day
What's your daily detox practice?
The Mental Trick That'll Earn You A Raise
Negotiate a higher salary with grace and ease.
The No. 1 Thing I'm Asked As A Kundalini Yoga Teacher
Deep breathing comes in handy for this one.
What Happened When I Stopped Meditating After 3 Years
I learned some surprising lessons about the power of meditation.
I Experienced Trauma — Here Are The Wellness Practices I Rely On To Cope
A yoga teacher reflects on her childhood sexual assault, and what's worked for her.