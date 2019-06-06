9584 results for

Beauty

What Can Chinese Massage Therapy Do For You? We Investigated

It's a shockingly great therapy for many ailments.

#skin care #massage
Alexandra Engler
June 6 2019
Home
Nature

How To Make Your Midday Walk A More Mindful Experience, From A 'Walking Professor'

Turns out, a good long walk is a wellness ritual all its own.

#journaling #Journey
Emma Loewe
May 22 2019
Beauty

I'm Almost 30 & Just Learned How I Should *Actually* Be Shampooing

Uh, good things come to those who wait?

#hair
Alexandra Engler
November 16 2019
Spirituality

Is Spiritual Telepathy The New Manifestation?

I knew that it was possible to receive spontaneous guidance from the soul. But, as I’ve learned, we can also build a direct line of communication to...

#manifestation #happiness #meditation #abundance #personal growth
Colleen Mauro
March 31 2016
Home
Parenting

5 Kid-Friendly Ayurvedic Practices For A Healthy Summer

While summer is often filled with fun and leisure for kids, it can also be a time for indulgence in junk foods, TV and late nights. Thankfully, there...

#parenting advice #health #parenting
Vrinda Devani, OB-GYN, M.D.
May 28 2016

Try This Killer 11-Minute Dance Cardio Workout

Are you ready to take flight? Flight is my workout technique that fuses dance, yoga, cardio, and fitness to techno music. These cardio-dance workouts...

#training advice #workout #fitness #dance
Sydney Benner
November 18 2015
Routines

5 Detox Practices You Can Do Every Single Day

What's your daily detox practice?

#wellness #health #detox
Ashley Harris
September 21 2017
Wellness Trends
Meditation

Can't Meditate? Try These 5 Mindful Practices Instead

If “omming” isn’t your thing, there are other ways to experience calm in your life.

#meditation #mindfulness #meditation tricks #mindfulness meditation
Penny Shipway
December 25 2015

How To Invite Financial Abundance Into Your Life

Wanna make lots of money doing what you love? Thought so.

#renew you 2017 #money #abundance
Leanne Jacobs, MBA
January 23 2017
Personal Growth
Meditation

What Happened When I Stopped Meditating After 3 Years

I learned some surprising lessons about the power of meditation.

#anxiety #confidence #depression
Maria Stenvinkel
December 2 2017
Beauty
Meditation

Swap Your Sweat-Dripping Yoga Flow For This Relaxing Sequence

If you're dealing with any level of stress, give this a try.

#yoga poses #yoga #yoga move
Henry Bond
July 9 2017
Meditation