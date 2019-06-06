9584 results for
What Can Chinese Massage Therapy Do For You? We Investigated
It's a shockingly great therapy for many ailments.
Flower Power Alert: Here's How To Dye Your Own Clothes Using Plants
Consider it the adult tie-dye.
How To Make Your Midday Walk A More Mindful Experience, From A 'Walking Professor'
Turns out, a good long walk is a wellness ritual all its own.
I'm Almost 30 & Just Learned How I Should *Actually* Be Shampooing
Uh, good things come to those who wait?
Is Spiritual Telepathy The New Manifestation?
I knew that it was possible to receive spontaneous guidance from the soul. But, as I’ve learned, we can also build a direct line of communication to...
Here's How To Clean Your Bathroom Without Toxins
Buh-bye, bad smells.
5 Kid-Friendly Ayurvedic Practices For A Healthy Summer
While summer is often filled with fun and leisure for kids, it can also be a time for indulgence in junk foods, TV and late nights. Thankfully, there...
7 Foolproof Ways To Find Your Zen In Times Of Uncertainty
Tip No. 2: Wake up before sunrise.
Try This Killer 11-Minute Dance Cardio Workout
Are you ready to take flight? Flight is my workout technique that fuses dance, yoga, cardio, and fitness to techno music. These cardio-dance workouts...
What Role Does Spirituality Play In Physical Healing? Doctors Weigh In
The take-away? Meditation really is a miracle drug.
5 Detox Practices You Can Do Every Single Day
What's your daily detox practice?
The No. 1 Thing I'm Asked As A Kundalini Yoga Teacher
Deep breathing comes in handy for this one.
Can't Meditate? Try These 5 Mindful Practices Instead
If “omming” isn’t your thing, there are other ways to experience calm in your life.
How To Invite Financial Abundance Into Your Life
Wanna make lots of money doing what you love? Thought so.
3 Unexpected Things You Should Be Detoxing For The New Year
To start off on the right foot.
What Happened When I Stopped Meditating After 3 Years
I learned some surprising lessons about the power of meditation.
5 Anxiety-Busting Self-Care Techniques You Haven't Heard Of Yet
Add these to your arsenal.
Why Every Man Needs To Incorporate Yoga Into His Workout Routine
It will drastically improve your life.
Swap Your Sweat-Dripping Yoga Flow For This Relaxing Sequence
If you're dealing with any level of stress, give this a try.
Ready To Let Go Of Anger & Resentment? Meditation Can Help
It's all about gray matter in the brain.