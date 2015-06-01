9694 results for

Integrative Health

5 Tips To Create An Evening Routine For Great Sleep

Most people recognize the need for bedtime routines in children, but so often forget to honor the need for these routines as adults.

#sleep #mindfulness #relaxation
Paula Watkins, PhD
June 1 2015
Personal Growth
Parenting

I Had Postpartum PTSD. Here's How I Healed

"I was supposed to feel nothing but gratitude, but all I felt was panic and terror. Childbirth hadn’t been blissful at all."

#anxiety
Pam Butler
April 28 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Integrative Therapeutics

The Scientific Reason Mornings Feel So Stressful (And What You Can Do About It)

Eight stress-reduction techniques that might just turn you into a morning person.

#sleep #stress #partner
Maridel Reyes
November 6 2019
Recovery
Beauty
Personal Growth

Do-Anywhere Grounding Techniques To Fight Stress & Bolster Your Immune System (Because Winter Is Coming)

"I loved my job. I loved to feel physically capable. I loved being a mother. And because I was 'good' at it all, I thought I was supposed to do more...

#empowerment #anxiety #confidence #affirmations
Jillian Pransky
October 25 2017
Wellness Trends
Functional Food

Winter Majorly Affects Your Hormones, But THIS Food Brings Them Back Into Balance

One of the world's leading doctors shares exactly what to eat, do, and supplement with.

#hormones
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
January 11 2018
Personal Growth
Recovery

This Is Really What's Going On Inside Your Body When You Exercise

There's a mysterious conversation happening in your body.

#news #triathlon #hormones #mitochondria #brain
Krysten Peck
January 26 2018
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

I Have A Chronic Illness. Here Are The Changes I Made To Feel Great Every Day

Dealing with chronic health conditions is not an easy task.

#health
Amy Kurtz
October 20 2015

Why Your Emotional Hang-Ups Are Hurting Your Health

Instead of talking about lowering cholesterol and the benefits of exercise and diet (which are all true!), I want to focus on the non-physical aspects...

#healing #happiness #heart disease #personal growth
Susan Blum, M.D., MPH
March 7 2014
Travel

No Plans On Memorial Day? Here Are 7 Ideas For A Mindful Staycation

Long weekend ahead and you forgot to book a trip? Get the most out of your say at home.

#mbgmindfulmovement #Transformative Travel
Alexandra Engler
May 21 2019
Sex

Everything You Need To Know About The Sacred Art Of Tantric Masturbation

It's way more spiritual, explorative, and mindful than the average wank.

#orgasm #body positivity #tantra #libido
Gabrielle Kassel
July 28 2016
Beauty