9694 results for

Trouble Sleeping? 4 Techniques That Really Work

Having a technique at the ready can mean the difference between falling asleep and just lying there for hours.

#awareness #breathing #relaxation #sleeping
Chris Pritchard
January 2 2015
These Are The Tools That Helped Me Overcome My PTSD

Did you know that women are more likely to get PTSD than men?

#breath #anxiety #gratitude #yoga
Pam Butler
April 1 2018
6 Daily Self-Care Rituals For Highly Sensitive People

Six ways highly sensitive people can take care of themselves.

#anxiety #happiness #journaling #creativity #self-care
Amanda Kryska
January 14 2016
How Meditation Can Help You Get Calm, Relaxed, Healthy & Happy

Want to calm your mind, relax your body, improve your health, and live a meaningful and happy life?

#visualization #breathing #meditation #mindfulness #wellness
Charlie Knoles
August 6 2013
What You Need To Know About Sound Healing

Sound healing is meant to move you from imbalance to balance.

#music
Nate Martinez
February 19 2015
How Buddhism Can Lead To A More Balanced Life: A Psychologist Explains

I never thought that my training in clinical psychology would one day leave me hunched over charts detailing the meditation of monks in India about...

#meditation
Beth Jacobs, Ph.D.
August 28 2017
A Powerful Portal Will Make This New Year's Day Great For Manifesting

Pisces energy means it will be an invitation to release.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
December 29 2019

Why You Should Never Cut Out Of Your Yoga Class Early

If you have practiced yoga with an instructor, you have likely heard him or her say that the final relaxation pose (savasana or corpse pose) is the...

#meditation #mindfulness #yogis #yoga
Ahlia Hoffman
September 27 2015
5 Quick Ways To Finally Put An End To Impostor Syndrome

Because you don't deserve to feel like a fraud.

#empowerment
Jamie Graber
March 6 2018
Is It Menopause, Or Could It Just Be Adrenal Fatigue?

These two very different hormonal imbalances can have some the same symptoms!

#stress #hormones
Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
August 30 2017
A Foolproof 3-Step Plan For Healing A Broken Heart, Fast

When we allow ourselves to feel the discomfort, we heal faster and more elegantly.

#relationships #breakup #visualization #meditation #meditation tricks
Emily Fletcher
April 26 2016
