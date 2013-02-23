9694 results for

Spirituality

15 Practical Ways To Raise Your Positive Vibrations

A self-care laundry list for the next time you're feeling down.

#crystals #joy #plants #yoga #energy
Lily Silverton
February 23 2013
Spirituality
Functional Food

The ONE Thing The Healthiest People We Know Do To Detox In January

We asked the country's top wellness experts what was worth prioritizing.

#Whole30 #gut health #intermittent fasting #meditation #smoothies
Liz Moody
January 8 2019

Namaste Motherf*cker! Why Channeling Your Intuition & Imagination Is The Secret To Changing The World

Actor and political advocate Hill Harper synthesizes insights and ideas from #revitalize in this moving address. Learn how to turn your potential into...

#personal growth
mindbodygreen
September 21 2016

How Tantra Helped Me Overcome Trauma & Find Sexual Healing

In this moving talk, Psalm Isadora vulnerably shares her journey from childhood sexual abuse and shame to personal responsibility, empowerment, and...

#healing #tantric sex #sexual assault #sex #personal growth
mindbodygreen
September 21 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made

Everything You've Wanted To Know About Your Melatonin Levels, Explained

Read on to learn about how melatonin can help you gain restful sleep.

#sleep #supplements #partner
mindbodygreen
July 18 2019
Personal Growth

The 17 Choices That Will Change Your Life

Many people approach life with the perspective that life is just hard and dreams are for fools. Embrace these 17 principles and change your life.

#productivity #happiness #wellness #personal growth #goal setting
Troy Stoneking
February 1 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Bonafide Provisions

This Misery-Free Anti-Cleanse Can Help You Stay Healthy All Year

This anti-cleanse will get you back on track!

#protein #cleanse
mindbodygreen
December 27 2017
Motivation

The Invaluable Lesson Yoga Teacher Training Taught Me About Life Off The Mat

I wouldn't have learned this lesson through the physical practice alone.

#yoga
Katina Mountanos
December 26 2017

How Meditation Can Help Defeat Addiction

Before class begins, the meditation room is raucous; there’s laughter and friendly shouts as men and women joke and chat with each other. It’s hard to...

#healing #awareness #meditation #addiction #personal growth
Amelia Edelman
August 16 2013

The Crystal Rituals That Will Amplify Your Astrological Potential This March

Aquamarine and bloodstone are your best friends this month.

#crystals #astrology
Heather Askinosie
March 5 2017

Why You "Need" Chocolate + 5 Ways To Beat The Cravings

When was the last time you thought, “I could really go for some chocolate right now”? Oh, it's happening right now? I'm not surprised.

#cravings #food #chocolate
Amy Shah, M.D.
August 5 2015
Sex

The One Thing That Turns Ordinary Sex Into Extraordinary Lovemaking

"The trick is in what one emphasizes. We either make ourselves miserable, or we make ourselves strong. The amount of work is the same."

#relationships #sexuality #sex
Wendy Strgar
July 15 2017

Kelly Rutherford On Vision Boards, Moving Through Hardship, & Adele

Kelly Rutherford opens up about what it really takes to handle her personal struggle with the disillusionment of her marriage and learning to...

#anxiety #happiness #personal growth #divorce #aging
mindbodygreen
September 17 2016
Functional Food
Motivation
PAID CONTENT FOR Biossance

6 Good-Skin Habits To Form At Any Age

Think you have good skin habits? Check our list!

#partner #skin care
mindbodygreen
July 13 2018
Wellness Trends

13 NYC Events To Get You Fired Up About Wellness

Whether you’re looking for an outdoor yoga class to get your creative juices flowing, or a special meditation session to get centered, there’s...

#happiness #new york city #wellness #personal growth
Charlotte Lieberman
July 8 2015
Home

The Secret To This Instagram-Ready Home Costs Less Than $20 On Amazon

This house feels like the inside of a disco ball in the best way possible.

#holistic home tour #joy #plants
Emma Loewe
July 12 2018