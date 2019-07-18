6071 results for

Love

7 Signs You're Underestimating Yourself

I was taught to be modest and humble. Even though my family was well-off, my parents hid their success and often seemed to feel shame around buying...

#mindfulness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Jenn Scalia
December 8 2014

Why The Secret To Getting Healthy Starts With Your Lymph

With the start of the New Year, it seems new health goals and resolutions are just a given. If you've got some new health initiatives on the table or...

#Ayurveda #cleanse #immunity #detox
Melissa Schollaert
December 31 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Tropicana Probiotics

7 Things This Doctor Does Daily For Gut Health

From morning tonics to prebiotic- and probiotic-rich meals, how this doctor and mother maximizes her microbiome every day.

#gut health #partner #digestion #microbiome #probiotics
Amy Shah, M.D.
April 6 2017
Food Trends

Elon Musk's Brother Wants To Bring Silicon-Style Innovation To School Food

"Every child deserves to thrive in healthy environments that connect them to real food," said Musk.

#empowerment #news
Elizabeth Inglese
January 19 2018
Food Trends
Spirituality
PAID CONTENT FOR Pukka Herbs

5 Ways Turmeric Can Support Your Active Lifestyle

The herb has also been shown to be beneficial for anyone with an active lifestyle.

#tea #partner #turmeric
mindbodygreen
August 19 2019
Spirituality

A Detox Bath For Glowing Skin & Mental Clarity

As a medicine woman and seeress, I offer personalized ritual baths to my clients at the end of every medicine reading and medicine reading ceremony I...

#healing #wellness #detox #self-care
Deborah Hanekamp
January 7 2016
Routines

How Restorative Yoga Can Help With Trauma Recovery + 9 Poses To Try

From the upcoming book "Restorative Yoga for Ethnic and Race-Based Stress and Trauma."

#breath #yoga
Gail Parker, Ph.D., C-IAYT
June 14
Food Trends

Living In France Completely Changed How I Eat. Here's What I Learned

If you want to experience effortless health, you need to read this.

#drinks #digestion #easy meals #dinner
Jacqueline Parisi
November 10 2017
Routines

The 5-Minute Exercise That Will Transform Your Life Forever

Seriously, it only takes five minutes. What are you waiting for?

#career #manifestation #abundance #personal growth
Daniel Dowling
March 31 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Noom

This Cognitive-Behavioral Strategy Could Be Key To Losing Weight

This CBT Strategy Could Be Key To Losing Weight

#partner #body positivity
mindbodygreen
August 12 2019
Love

25 Ways To Really Show Up In Your Relationship For Lasting Love

Do you show up in your relationships? Are you really, truly there for your partner, with full presence and commitment? Or do you show up simply by...

#love #relationships #mindfulness #self-awareness
Emily Gaudette
August 30 2015
Love

An Aromatherapist's Guide To Treating Dandruff

Here are 6 effective essential oils and botanical recipes to naturally tackle dandruff.

#aromatherapy #beauty #mind body connection
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
March 28 2017