Is Eating Fiber Overrated? A Holistic Nutritionist Explains
You know it's good for you, but how good?
How To Keep Showing Up In Your Relationship, Even When You’re Super Stressed
Who here has been a total jerk to their partner out of stress? We've all been there.
How A Doctor Finally Learned To Manage Her Migraines
Could barometric weather changes be triggering your migraines?
How To Unleash The Transformative Power Of Forgiveness
Here's how to make it work for you.
8 Limbs of Yoga: A Brief Overview
It's no secret that yoga has exploded here in the West. Where I live in Santa Monica there are more yoga studios than Starbucks! Every day, all times...
What Queer Couples Can Teach Everyone About Communication
Straights! This one's for you.
How To Find Happiness At Work, Even If You Don't Like Your Job
Is it possible — or even wise to try — to be happy at jobs we don't resoundingly like?
How To Be More Resilient When Life Disappoints You
All of us work with disappointment every day. Our expectations are constantly being disrupted, whether it's having a friend be late to a plan, missing...
10 Tips To REALLY Stay In Touch With People You Care About
There are so many people in our lives that we want to see more and then ... for some reason we don't. Despite the best intentions, it can be hard to...
7 Signs You're Underestimating Yourself
I was taught to be modest and humble. Even though my family was well-off, my parents hid their success and often seemed to feel shame around buying...
Concerned About Endometriosis? Try These 6 Natural Healing Practices Now
Your holistic endometriosis action plan.
What A Vegan Olympic Gold Medalist Eats For All-Day Energy
Plus, her go-to breakfast and what it's like to be a vegan Olympian.
10 Tips To Become Your Fittest Self
Do you want to become as fit as you possibly can? Doing 100 sit-ups won't make that happen! Understanding the link between body fat and cortisol...
6 Super-Fit People On Why They Intermittent Fast
In case you had any doubt that fasting boosts energy.
25 Ways To Really Show Up In Your Relationship For Lasting Love
Do you show up in your relationships? Are you really, truly there for your partner, with full presence and commitment? Or do you show up simply by...
12 Signs You're Exercising Too Much
Distinguishing addictive behavior from healthy habits.
7 Things This Doctor Does Daily For Gut Health
From morning tonics to prebiotic- and probiotic-rich meals, how this doctor and mother maximizes her microbiome every day.
The CEO of eHarmony Shares The Secret To A Perfect First Date
No, it's not "grabbing a drink."
7 Things That Helped Me Cope With Chronic Illness
I was diagnosed with a chronic illness over a year ago, and my life was turned upside down
10 Ways to Become Your Most Badass Self
When you feel uninspired, sad, confused, tighten the S-Link and you will empower yourself.