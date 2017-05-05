6047 results for

Nature

A Doctor Explains How To Take Advantage Of The Healing Powers Of Nature

There are so many ways to get more green in your life.

#plants
Eva Selhub, M.D.
May 5 2017
Integrative Health
Meditation
Personal Growth

27 Simple Ways To Recharge Your Batteries

When you feel your best, you'll do your best. Start carving out personal time to recharge and you'll be surprised to find you accomplish more work...

#alcohol #relationships #fitness #juicing #healthy foods
Danielle Zeigler
June 29 2014
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Kohl's

Stuck In A Workout Rut? Use These 3 Simple Tricks To Spice Things Up

Get a head start on the new season with these simple tricks!

#flexibility #partner
Alicia Archer
May 17 2018
Motivation
Love

Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Going To Couples Therapy

Couples therapy isn't just for when your relationship is falling apart.

#marriage #dating
Jenni Gritters, M.S.
October 13 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Justin’s®
Friendships

7 Powerful Ways To Actually Support A Friend In Crisis (According To A Stanford Happiness Scientist)

How many times have we found ourselves with a friend who is going through a breakup, a loss, or another difficult life transition and just been...

#empowerment #friendship
Emma Seppälä, Ph.D.
June 9 2017
Beauty

Why Does My Hair Hurt? The Strange Phenomenon Explained By An Expert

Almost like a sore muscle after a long workout?

#hair
Alexandra Engler
December 6 2019
Love
Routines

This Equipment-Free HIIT Workout Will Give You Your Strongest Body Ever

And you don't even have to leave your apartment.

#hiit
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
February 1 2018
Personal Growth
Sex

This Sensual Practice Is The Perfect Way To Introduce Hesitant Partners To Tantra

"Tantra not as out-there as people think. It's simply the process of slowing down, being more present, and actually connecting."

#confidence #libido #tantra
Psalm Isadora
November 18 2016
Routines

Why Every Athlete Should Do Yoga

I wish I had discovered yoga during my prime swimming years back in the 1980’s.

#relationships #visualization #pro athletes #yoga poses #meditation
Rich Roll
May 15 2012

Stressed Out? Try These 5 Indulgent Ways To Relax Right Now

Until you can afford an on-call massage therapist, here are some ways to de-stress that are 100 percent free.

#self-care #self-acceptance
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
August 3 2017
Routines

Craving Movement? These Are The Best 5 Yoga Poses To Do Every Morning

A quick practice to begin your day with ease and joy.

#flexibility #yoga #energy
Jessica Moy, DPT
November 27 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Sunday Scaries

Two Very Different Uses For CBD Gummies, Explained

How do you choose the right CBD product? Read on to find out.

#anxiety #partner #CBD #inflammation #mindfulness
mindbodygreen
January 17 2019
Routines

3 Mistakes I Made While Trying Be A True Yogi

What works for other yogis didn't work for me.

#yogis #yoga #health
Daniela Simina
March 18 2016