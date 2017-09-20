6047 results for

5 Things I Do Every Day For Kick-Ass Energy

Diabetic health coach Lauren Bongiorno shares her top tips for feeling like superwoman—from the supplements she takes to the sleep schedule she keeps.

Lauren Bongiorno
September 20 2017
A Beautiful Meditation To Help You Manifest Your Ideal Relationship

This visualization technique is a majorly effective way to invite life-changing love into your world.

Biet Simkin
May 9 2016

How Anyone Can Learn To Do A Handstand

I specialized in Neurodevelopmental Technique (NDT), so I work with patients who had suffered some neurological injury in the form of a stroke or...

Lara Heimann
July 12 2013

9 Hacks For A Passionate Marriage (No Matter How Long You've Been Together)

Here are nine little tricks that'll help you keep (or renew) the passion in your relationship.

Valerie Kolick, M.A.
August 17 2016
Plants Are Super Powerful In Feng Shui — Here Are 5 Reasons Why

As if you needed another excuse to get that monstera you've been eyeing.

Dana Claudat
May 9 2019
6 Ways To Get Healthier (That Have Nothing To Do With Food)

How to improve your health, including tracking your sleep, detoxing with a dry brush, and finding purpose.

Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
February 15 2019
A 7-Day Mind, Body & Spirit Reset Plan For Your Best Spring Ever

Busyness can be beautiful if it’s ambitious, intentional, and purposeful. But even when we’re “beautifully busy,” we can get caught up and lose our...

Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
April 11 2016
How The Root Chakra's Shadow Could Be Keeping You From Authenticity

It's all about cultivating a sense of safety in an unsafe world.

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
January 6

7 Life Hacks To Keep You Lean & Toned

A healthy diet is the basis for a healthy lifestyle. Let’s be clear: You cannot out-exercise, out-sleep, out-stress, or out-anything a crappy diet. If...

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
November 3 2015
The Definitive Eco-Friendly Laundry Guide

Here's how to achieve that fresh scent without the chemicals.

Emma Loewe
December 9 2016
These 20-Second Tips For A Healthy Heart Are Totally Worth It

You can do something good for your heart every day if you've got a bit of downtime. Just take a look at what the science says here!

mindbodygreen
April 30 2019

Happy Solstice! Meet The Essential Oils You’ll Be Using All Summer Long

We've got the perfect way celebrate the official start of summer.

Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
June 21 2017
A Doctor Explains How To Take Advantage Of The Healing Powers Of Nature

There are so many ways to get more green in your life.

Eva Selhub, M.D.
May 5 2017
