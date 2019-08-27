21565 results for

Functional Food

Craving Carbs? Here's What It Means + The Healthiest Ones To Eat

Yes, you can have carbs in a way that's good for your body.

#Blood Sugar #snacks
Liz Moody
August 27 2019
Personal Growth

5 Ways To Manifest Positive Vibes

Positivity is the new caffeine. Seriously.

#happiness #yoga #yoga move
Rubina Tahir, D.C.
March 22 2017
Exactly How To Find Your Purpose, According To A Happiness Expert

"The body needs food, water, rest. The soul needs love and courage and purpose."

#empowerment #joy #Purpose #depression #Journey
Leigh Weingus
November 13 2017
4 Doctor-Approved Detoxification Programs

Need to detox? These are the protocols functional medicine doctors are using.

#functional medicine #health #cleanse #detox
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 1 2017
Intermittent Fasting? Here's How To Exercise Safely & Effectively

How to make your exercise and eating routine work for you.

#fitness #fitness sequence
Sarah Ellis
March 10 2017

Does Your Space Support Your Intentions? Use This Holistic Home Checklist To Find Out

As a feng shui consultant, I encourage my clients to view their home as the holder of their dreams.

#declutter #home designs #energy #home
Jayme Barrett
January 25 2017
