Recipes

This Biotin-Rich Chocolate Mousse Is A Beauty Treat For Hair, Skin & Nails

Your skin is begging for this biotin-rich raw chocolate mousse. And it's delicious!

#beauty #food as medicine #green living
Jasmine Scalesciani-Hawken
March 26 2017
Personal Growth

7 Signs You're On The Verge Of A Transformation (And How To Embrace That Spark)

"I find it wholesome to be alone the greater part of the time. To be in company, even with the best, is soon wearisome and dissipating. I love to be...

#empowerment #gratitude #affirmations
Allie Stark
December 20 2016
Sex

Tantric Techniques For Getting In The Mood When You Just Don't Feel Sexy

"Set a sensual scene that awakens all five of your senses—you can light candles and incense, pour yourself a glass of wine or break off a piece of...

#sexuality #tantric sex #tantra
Psalm Isadora
July 23 2016
Social Good
Functional Food

Think You Need Dairy For Strong Bones? Think Again

Dairy-free? Here's how to protect your bones.

#calcium #health #dairy
B.J. Hardick, D.C.
August 16 2017
Functional Food

A Mediterranean-Keto Diet May Reduce Markers Of Alzheimer's, Study Finds

There's yet another reason to care for your gut.

#news #ketogenic
Jamie Schneider
September 4 2019
Off-the-Grid

30 Things You Can Do To Live More Simply

I'm experimenting with a simpler way of living—one that's less stressful and more fulfilling.

#environmentalism #yoga
Tyson Popplestone
December 8 2016
Avalon Organics

6 Tips For Clear, Smooth, Glowing Skin: A Holistic Nutritionist Explains

From what to eat to the best DIY face mask.

#skin care
Britt Martin
November 13 2017
Recipes

3 Ayurvedic Recipes For Early Summer (Cucumber Coconut Curry, Anyone?)

May to July is the time for foods that are sweet, moist, light, and cooling.

#Ayurveda #digestion
Ananta Ripa Ajmera
May 14
Women's Health

How I Treated My Endometriosis Naturally

Ever heard of a Mizan womb massage?

#hormones #toxins at home
Gemma Barry
July 4 2017
Nature

How To Make Any Bouquet More Meaningful With The Secret Language Of Flowers

This Valentine's Day, whether you're picking up florals for someone special or getting yourself a quick dose of sunshine, consider this your excuse to...

#flowers
Emma Loewe
February 11 2017
Recipes
Wellness Trends

5 Ayurvedic Beauty Lessons That Changed My Skin

To counter what your body may be losing more with age, try adding some good fats to your diet because they add greater lubrication to the joints, and...

#Ayurveda
Shrankhla Holecek, MBA
February 28 2017
Integrative Health
Functional Food

Why Organ Meats Are A Longevity Superfood + A Beginner-Friendly Recipe

Welcome to the wonderful world of offal that's anything but awful.

#easy meals #ketogenic #superfoods
Mark Sisson
January 8
Recovery

What Should You Actually Be Doing On Rest Days? Fitness Experts Weigh In

Here's how you should spend those designated non-exercise days.

#fitness #Recovery #fitness sequence
Leigh Weingus
July 3 2017
NOW
Katie Wells, author of The Wellness Mama 5-Step Lifestyle Detox

4 Body + Home Detox Recipes That This Mom Of Six Swears By

Read on for four quick and easy recipes.

#partner #wellness #detox
mindbodygreen
December 28 2018