Gentle Ways To Cleanse After A Major Holiday Indulgence
Essential oil belly rubs count.
Actress Jennifer Esposito Was Misdiagnosed For 25 Years. Here's How She Finally Got Well
"The day I got my diagnosis, the doctor said something I'll never forget: 'I don't know how you’re still alive.'"
One Mindful Technique Everyone Should Use To Decrease Anxiety (Hint: It's Not Meditation)
It's affordable and always at your fingertips.
The Tantric Principles Of Conscious Lovemaking
"Learning and practicing conscious sex is like opening your eyes for the first time. You won't be able to close them or forget what you have seen (or...
Love Coffee? New Study Explores The Real Reason You Prefer Bitter Drinks
This could explain why it's so hard to give up your go-to drink.
5 Ways To Prevent A Cold Naturally
Chicken soup is a good move.
The Next Time Negative Thoughts Take Over, Do This
Bookmark this one for the next time you have a bad day.
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?
Heads up: If there's a snake lurking in the grass, la luna is going to expose the venom. No more excuses! As the 12th and final sign of the zodiac,...
The Leader Of LA's Yoga Scene Says Kundalini Can Change The Shape Of Your Face
The yoga that increases your radiance and natural glow.
The Difference Between Envy & Jealousy — And Exactly What To Do About Each
Believe it or not, these emotions can actually be extremely helpful.
6 Signs Your Relationship Is Codependent
"When you and your partner each allow the other to shine brightly in your individuality and mutual respect for one another, you'll find your...
This Habit Teaches Your Kid 1.4 Million Words Before They Hit Kindergarten
Everything you need to know about the "million-word gap."
I'm A Gut Health Expert. This Is My Go-To Easy Weeknight Dinner
It's super quick AND delicious.
How Your Workout Can Mess With Your Metabolism: A Doctor & A Fitness Expert Explain
Beware of overtraining.
This Is Why So Many People Are Addicted To Kundalini Yoga
And how to know if it's for you.
6 Signs You Have A Spiritual Gift
How many of them do you check off?
The Best Ways To Support Your Partner, Based On Their Enneagram
What to know about dating each personality type.
Do These 3 Things To Effortlessly Maintain Your Weight Loss
"Ask yourself if the people you spend time with help you stay on track."
These Warming, Alkalizing Breakfasts Will Give You Beautiful Skin
Here are some warming ideas to start out your day that benefit both your stomach and your skin. They're perfect for winter, low in sugar, and will...
We Spoke With Tracy G. To Find Out What Keeps Her Inspired & Empowered
We spoke with Tracy G., a "wellness artist" and radio host, on what keeps her empowered.