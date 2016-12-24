14203 results for

Food Trends

Actress Jennifer Esposito Was Misdiagnosed For 25 Years. Here's How She Finally Got Well

"The day I got my diagnosis, the doctor said something I'll never forget: 'I don't know how you’re still alive.'"

#holistic healing #gut health #healing
Jennifer Esposito
February 16 2017
Meditation

The Tantric Principles Of Conscious Lovemaking

"Learning and practicing conscious sex is like opening your eyes for the first time. You won't be able to close them or forget what you have seen (or...

#relationships #sexuality #tantric sex #happiness #sex
Elise Carr
December 15 2016
Food Trends

Love Coffee? New Study Explores The Real Reason You Prefer Bitter Drinks

This could explain why it's so hard to give up your go-to drink.

#news #alcohol #coffee #sugar
Caroline Muggia
May 3 2019
Mental Health

The Next Time Negative Thoughts Take Over, Do This

Bookmark this one for the next time you have a bad day.

#empowerment #affirmations
Kaia Roman
September 4 2017
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Heads up: If there's a snake lurking in the grass, la luna is going to expose the venom. No more excuses! As the 12th and final sign of the zodiac,...

#personal growth #astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
September 4 2017
Beauty

The Leader Of LA's Yoga Scene Says Kundalini Can Change The Shape Of Your Face

The yoga that increases your radiance and natural glow.

#yoga
Guru Jagat
March 24 2017
Personal Growth

The Difference Between Envy & Jealousy — And Exactly What To Do About Each

Believe it or not, these emotions can actually be extremely helpful.

#marriage #dating
Leigh Weingus
November 16 2017
Friendships

6 Signs Your Relationship Is Codependent

"When you and your partner each allow the other to shine brightly in your individuality and mutual respect for one another, you'll find your...

#friendship #toxic relationships #dating
Aimee Noel
February 1 2017
Parenting

This Habit Teaches Your Kid 1.4 Million Words Before They Hit Kindergarten

Everything you need to know about the "million-word gap."

#news
Georgina Berbari
April 5 2019
Recipes
Healthy Weight
Spirituality

6 Signs You Have A Spiritual Gift

How many of them do you check off?

#empowerment
Bethany Londyn
June 2 2017
Love

Do These 3 Things To Effortlessly Maintain Your Weight Loss

"Ask yourself if the people you spend time with help you stay on track."

#happiness #weight loss #weight loss success
Kate Martino, M.S., PA-C
April 6 2017
Functional Food

These Warming, Alkalizing Breakfasts Will Give You Beautiful Skin

Here are some warming ideas to start out your day that benefit both your stomach and your skin. They're perfect for winter, low in sugar, and will...

#beauty #food
Lily Kunin
January 24 2017
Personal Growth

We Spoke With Tracy G. To Find Out What Keeps Her Inspired & Empowered

We spoke with Tracy G., a "wellness artist" and radio host, on what keeps her empowered.

#empowerment #celebrity #social good #confidence #feminism
Olessa Pindak
February 27 2019