Social Good
Meditation

Vipassana Meditation: The Details Of This Extreme (And Effective) Practice

"There's nothing like 10 days of silence to show you the nature of your own mind."

#empowerment #technology #Journey
Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
June 29
Functional Food

The 5 Components That Make Every Meal Gut-Healing

It's way easier than you'd think.

#gut health
Robyn Youkilis
February 28 2018
Functional Food
Home
PAID CONTENT FOR Lily's Sweets

How One Sweet-Toothed RDN Gave Her Pantry A Low-Sugar Makeover

The sweet treats I keep at home for healthier snacking.

#partner #dessert #sugar
Alexandra Aldeborgh
January 7
Meditation
PAID CONTENT FOR Boar's Head
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocados from Chile

5 Mind-Blowing Avocado Swaps You’ll Actually Use

No surprise here that avocado is a fan favorite. Here are five healthy swaps that’ll make you love avocados for even more than just your guac...

#partner #vegan #superfoods
mindbodygreen
November 1 2018
Functional Food
Spirituality

September's Full Moon Is Nearly Here — But It's Not A Harvest Moon This Year

This full moon is all about reaping what you've sown this summer.

#news #full moon #astrology
Sarah Regan
August 30
Integrative Health
Food Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR Thinx

The One Period Taboo We're Still Not Talking About

This Eco-Friendly Tweak Is So Important. Period.

#partner #environmentalism
mindbodygreen
April 25 2018
Recipes

Save TONS Of Money By Making This Easy, DIY Protein Powder

You'll also avoid all of those fillers, sweeteners, and strange ingredients.

#protein
Carina Wolff
December 5 2017
Integrative Health
Women's Health

The Best Crystal For Every Personality Type

Are you more of an onyx or rose quartz?

#crystals #spirituality
Emma Mildon
August 16 2017
Integrative Health