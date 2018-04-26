14256 results for

Functional Food
Food Trends
Spirituality
Spirituality

What Your Chiron Sign Reveals About Your Greatest Strengths & Weakness

What does the zodiac's biggest truth teller say about you?

#news #astrology
The AstroTwins
May 9 2018
Friendships
Functional Food
Women's Health

Are Your Estrogen Levels Off? Here's How To Tell + Exactly What To Do About It

Take charge of your hormones and live your best life.

#hormones
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
October 28 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Spectrum Oils

3 Easy Ways To Keep Your Healthy Eating Resolution

This soba noodle soup will ease your digestion, warm your soul, and keep you on track for your healthy eating goals.

#organic food #easy meals #vegan #coconut oil #gluten-free
mindbodygreen
January 18 2018
Food Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR HUM Nutrition

7 Plant-Based Ingredients You Really Want To See In Your Skincare

From garden staples to oceanic superfoods, read on for seven of the most powerful plant-based foods that deliver on skin-beautifying benefits.

#supplements #partner #skin care
mindbodygreen
September 10 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR MeetMindful

How To Connect For More Mindful Dating (Even Online!)

Yes, you can be mindful and date online.

#single life #dating
mindbodygreen
December 14 2017
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Lily's Sweets

How One Sweet-Toothed RDN Gave Her Pantry A Low-Sugar Makeover

The sweet treats I keep at home for healthier snacking.

#partner #dessert #sugar
Alexandra Aldeborgh
January 7
Recipes
Personal Growth

7 Traits Of Free-Spirited Women

Are you living as a free-spirited woman?

#empowerment #happiness #abundance #personal growth
Martha Moore
July 16 2017
Spirituality

Already Over Winter? Here Are 5 Mindful Ways To Embrace The Season

Some ideas for embracing the quiet, reflective energy of the season.

#manifesting #environmentalism #journaling #Purpose
Julia Plevin
December 3 2019
Climate Change

A Beginner's Guide To Going Greener

Let us let you in on a secret: It doesn't have to be a chore.

#environmentalism #essential oils #budget
Florine Hofmann
August 21 2017
Women's Health

Study Finds A More Accurate Blood Test To Predict Menopause In Women Over 40

These hormone levels can predict your final period 12 to 24 months out.

#news #healthy period #healthy aging
Abby Moore
January 22
Social Good