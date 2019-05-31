21488 results for

Meditation

We Lost An Hour Of Sleep: This 15-Minute Morning Meditation May Help

Just 15 minutes is all you need to wake up your mind and set the day's intention.

#sleep #affirmations
Sah D’Simone
March 8
Healthy Weight
3 Easy Plant-Based Breakfasts That Pack 10 Grams Of Protein

How To Make 3 Protein-Packed Breakfasts In Under A Minute

#partner #mbgfoodwithbenefits
mindbodygreen
May 10 2019
Friendships

6 Types Of Boundaries You Deserve To Have (And How To Maintain Them)

From emotional boundaries to time boundaries to material boundaries.

#empowerment #friendship
Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT
July 20 2019
Spirituality
Personal Growth
Sex

Is An Open Relationship Right For You? An In-Depth Guide

Everything you need to know about consensual non-monogamy.

#polyamory #dating
Jessa Zimmerman, M.A.
January 2 2019
Spirituality
Stuck In A Workout Rut? Take Our 10-Day Fitness Challenge

Get ready to change your life in only 10 days.

#partner #drinks #PressAhead
mindbodygreen
September 24 2018
Integrative Health

The Weird Hack That Will Eliminate Back, Jaw, And Neck Pain

How to change your posture and daily habits to reduce pain.

#empowerment #Acupuncture
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 9 2019
Functional Food
Recovery
Women's Health

How To Balance Your Hormones With Simple Lifestyle Changes

Here's the go-to guide you've been waiting for.

#stress #hormones #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
September 23 2018
Recipes

My Go-To (Vegan & Protein-Packed!) Weeknight Dinner When I Have Zero Time

It relies completely on ingredients you already have on hand.

#easy meals #vegan #dinner
Liz Moody
May 8 2019
Spirituality

Today Is One Of The Most Spiritual Days Of The Year. Here's What It's Trying To Tell Us

A new chapter begins today; a new revolution of the wheel.

#meditation #journaling
Erin Bruce
December 21 2018
Spirituality

Tough Conversation Brewing? You Might Want To Wait Until Sunday To Have It

Why you should put those heart-to-hearts on pause if you can help it, according to astrology.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
May 27 2019