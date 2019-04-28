14266 results for

Recipes
Climate Change
Functional Food

4 Things To Do When You're Craving Sugar (And Don't Want To Indulge)

These naturally sweet recipes will be your new go-to's!

#Blood Sugar #sugar #sugar-free
Caroline Muggia
April 28 2019
Personal Growth

6 Budgeting Mistakes You're Probably Making

And how to fix them, according to a financial planner.

#Financial Wellness
Emma Loewe
March 13 2019
Mental Health
Recipes
Beauty

Hold On; You May Not Have Blackheads On Your Nose: Here's What They Really Are

If the spots won't let up, you might be dealing with a whole other condition, here.

#hair #skin care #acne
Jamie Schneider
September 28
Integrative Health

Aloe Vera For Whiter Teeth & Healthier Gums? Here's What To Know

It's often touted for its soothing skin and hair care benefits. But this plant is not just for the outside of your body.

#skin care #inflammation #healthy aging
Shawn Radcliffe
February 28
Mental Health
Integrative Health

8 Science-Backed Things You Can Do Now To Add Years To Your Life

The right diet and lifestyle changes can have a big impact.

#supplements #mbgsupplements
Stephanie Eckelkamp
October 24 2019
Functional Food
Home
Love
PAID CONTENT FOR Smirnoff

Friday Night Bite: 3 Cocktail & Food Pairings We Have On Rotation

Whether you're after a cocktail, pre-dinner bite, full-on meal, or dessert, we've got the answer for you.

#alcohol #partner #dinner
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
August 28
Personal Growth
Love

What Does It Mean To Be "Emotionally Unavailable," Really?

How to identify unavailability in a partner—or yourself.

#single life #dating #fear
Gigi Engle
March 17
Integrative Health

Trouble Sleeping? How Pink Noise Can Help Get You Some R&R Tonight

As more people turn to noise machines for sleep and relaxation, many are choosing something called "pink noise."

#sleep #mbgsupplements
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
February 25
Beauty

Apparently, This Is The Right Way To Layer Vitamin C & Niacinamide Serums

Is it time to pick and choose your treatments, or can you (gasp!) use them both?

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Jamie Schneider
September 25
Spirituality
Sex

We Each Have Different Sexual Triggers — Here's How To Figure Out Yours

Like love languages or attachment styles but for desire.

#dating
Shan Boodram
July 26 2019