21982 results for

Spirituality

How To Recognize When The Universe Gives You A Sign (And Make It Happen More Often)

We receive far more signs from the universe than we realize, according to this pro intuitive.

#empowerment #gratitude #Purpose #affirmations #Journey
Tanya Carroll Richardson
May 8 2018
Functional Food

The 5 Best Gluten-Free Cookbooks

Looking to stock your dream gluten-free library? We've got you covered.

#Paleo #inflammation #Well Read #gluten-free #budget
Liz Moody
August 9 2019
Love

This Is The Right Way To Apologize To Your Partner

People can be very bad at saying sorry. Here's how to get it right.

#friendship #marriage #dating
Jessa Zimmerman, M.A.
March 27 2019
Love

You Can Make Any Relationship Work: Just Follow These 9 Rules

The truth is, nearly any relationship can thrive as long as both people are committed to working on it.

#marriage #dating
Monica Parikh
October 1 2016
Recipes
Beauty
Spirituality

9 Ways To Channel The Healing Power Of The Scorpio Full Moon

The most transcendent Scorpio form is the phoenix, which rises from the ashes of destruction and shows us the remaining signs of life.

#personal growth #astrology
The AstroTwins
April 22 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

I’m an RD—Here’s How I Use Up An Entire Jar of Manuka Honey

Read on for this dietitian's 5 go-to Manuka honey uses.

#supplements #partner
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
May 20 2019

10 Pitfalls Keeping You From An Awesome Meditation

There are many guidelines out there for how to meditate. But it’s also good to understand what not to do in meditation. Here are 10 common pitfalls...

#stress #meditation #meditation tricks #stress management
Light Watkins
April 2 2016
Recipes
Change-Makers

This Is Why Jane Fonda Carried Her Red Coat To Present At The Oscars

After last night, we can't wait to see what Jane Fonda re-wears next.

#news #celebrity
Eliza Sullivan
February 10
Mental Health

The One Time You Should Never Multitask

Let's learn to be more mindful with tech.

#technology #brain
Karyn Shanks, M.D.
November 30 2017
Love

What To Do When You Truly, Madly, Deeply Miss Someone

It starts with what you're doing with your time.

#breakup #gratitude #forgiveness #dating
Nitika Chopra
January 16 2013
Parenting

New Study Finds Exactly How Much Sleep Parents Lose After Having A Kid

New research has found the exact amount of sleep you can kiss goodbye if you're ready to raise a kid.

#sleep #news #stress #pregnancy
Elizabeth Gerson
February 26 2019
Healthy Weight

The Low-Carb Cake That Kept Tim Tebow In Ketosis On His Wedding Day

The former NFL athlete and current professional baseball player married Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters—and stayed in ketosis.

#news #celebrity #ketogenic
Eliza Sullivan
January 21
Mental Health
Social Good

Finding The Good: Here's The Positive News We Read This Week

Let's start the week off right with some of our favorite positive pieces of news.

#news #COVID-19 #Good News Still Exists
Christina Coughlin
April 26

5 Health Hacks I Thought Were Crazy Until I Tried Them

Are fasting and breathwork really worth adding to your routine?

#breathing #coffee #health
Guy Lawrence
July 20 2016

How To Avoid Comparison In The Age Of Instagram

In a world of highly curated social media posts, airbrushed magazine covers, and tabloid gossip, it's easy to feel like you're constantly missing...

#gratitude #personal growth
Jacki Carr
February 4 2017
Integrative Health

Forgot Where You Left Your Keys? Study Shows Exercise Might Help

Keep missing meetings and losing your keys? Try going on a walk.

#news #healthy aging #brain
Abby Moore
November 27 2019