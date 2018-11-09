2558 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR Vitamix

mbg Gift Guides: 12 Meaningful Gifts For Anyone With A “Fewer Is Better” Philosophy

The holidays are usually a time of excess, but this year we're proposing a new way to gift.

Krista Soriano
November 9 2018

7 Things Never To Say To Someone Who's Suffering From Anxiety

When I was plagued by choronic anxiety, I woke up every day with a weight on my chest. I had trouble breathing, broke into cold sweats constantly, and...

Shannon Kaiser
November 2 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Weleda

4 Things That Happen When You Switch Over to a Plant-Rich Skincare Regimen

Dive in and you might notice the many benefits of switching to a natural routine.

mindbodygreen
November 1 2018
Have An Insecure Attachment Style? Here's How To Combat It

People who are avoidant or anxious in their relationships tend to run into mental health problems. But it doesn't have to be that way.

Judy Tsuei
October 31 2018
Meditation

A Meditation For When You're Stressing About Money

Creating a balance between spirituality and prosperity is very important.

Jayme Barrett
September 25 2013
Mental Health

The Surprising Activity That May Improve Your Mental Health

This is a good one to add to your self-care tool kit.

Caroline Shannon-Karasik
October 24 2018
3 Ways To Get Clean From The Inside Out (No Juicing Required)

How to clear out your system without depriving yourself.

Lauren Imparato
January 30 2015

Want Blissful Sleep? Make Sure You're Not Missing These 3 Things

Ayurveda teaches that lack of proper sleep not only puts us in poor mental states but also deteriorates our memory and hampers our focus and...

Fern Olivia
May 1 2017
How To Survive Mercury Retrograde, Based On Your Sign

The buzziest celestial event is happening right now. Here's how to deal.

Elizabeth Bobbitt
December 8 2017
Women's Health

Wellness Moms Weigh In With Their No. 1 Piece Of Advice For Meghan Markle

With Meghan Markle's first pregnancy around the corner, we are anxiously awaiting her top tips.

Olessa Pindak
October 16 2018
Personal Growth

The #1 Practice To Begin The Process Of Forgiveness

As the Director of Stanford's Forgiveness Projects, Dr. Frank Luskin knows a thing or two about what it means (and feels like) to forgive. At this...

mindbodygreen
November 4 2015

7 Incredibly Easy Ways To Reduce Inflammation (Hint: You Might Need To Exercise Less)

Excess inflammation can cause major issues in our bodies and might destroy our efforts toward getting beautiful skin and a fit physique. Our 24/7...

Nora Tobin
October 17 2015

9 Books To Inspire You To Create The Happiness You Deserve

Struggling to find the courage to leave that snuggly comfort zone? Maybe you have a goal you’ve wanted to tick off your bucket list for a while, but...

Emma Mildon
October 17 2015

I Never Knew I Was At Risk For A Stroke. Here's What I Wish I Knew

Learn to manage inflammation and prevent a stroke.

Jessica Diaz
February 20 2017