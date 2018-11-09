2558 results for
mbg Gift Guides: 12 Meaningful Gifts For Anyone With A “Fewer Is Better” Philosophy
The holidays are usually a time of excess, but this year we're proposing a new way to gift.
7 Things Never To Say To Someone Who's Suffering From Anxiety
When I was plagued by choronic anxiety, I woke up every day with a weight on my chest. I had trouble breathing, broke into cold sweats constantly, and...
4 Things That Happen When You Switch Over to a Plant-Rich Skincare Regimen
Dive in and you might notice the many benefits of switching to a natural routine.
Have An Insecure Attachment Style? Here's How To Combat It
People who are avoidant or anxious in their relationships tend to run into mental health problems. But it doesn't have to be that way.
5 Spiritual Tools That Helped Me Through My Cancer Journey
They include visualization, meditation, and affirmations.
A Meditation For When You're Stressing About Money
Creating a balance between spirituality and prosperity is very important.
4 Design Mantras From The Joshua Tree House (AKA The Dreamiest Home On Instagram)
Bring on the plants.
The Surprising Activity That May Improve Your Mental Health
This is a good one to add to your self-care tool kit.
3 Ways To Get Clean From The Inside Out (No Juicing Required)
How to clear out your system without depriving yourself.
8 Daily Practices Designed To Invite More Cash: A Holistic Money Expert Explains
Exactly how to prepare for incoming Gs.
Want Blissful Sleep? Make Sure You're Not Missing These 3 Things
Ayurveda teaches that lack of proper sleep not only puts us in poor mental states but also deteriorates our memory and hampers our focus and...
Does Weight Loss Get Harder As You Get Older? A Doctor Explains Her Strategy
It's not easy but does require a mental shift.
How To Survive Mercury Retrograde, Based On Your Sign
The buzziest celestial event is happening right now. Here's how to deal.
Wellness Moms Weigh In With Their No. 1 Piece Of Advice For Meghan Markle
With Meghan Markle's first pregnancy around the corner, we are anxiously awaiting her top tips.
I Tried To Do A Self-Care Ritual For 100 Nights Straight. Here's How It Went Down
I'll never think of "self-care" the same way.
This Is The Real Reason You're So Indecisive — And How To Break The Cycle
Sometimes too many choices is NOT a good thing.
The #1 Practice To Begin The Process Of Forgiveness
As the Director of Stanford's Forgiveness Projects, Dr. Frank Luskin knows a thing or two about what it means (and feels like) to forgive. At this...
7 Incredibly Easy Ways To Reduce Inflammation (Hint: You Might Need To Exercise Less)
Excess inflammation can cause major issues in our bodies and might destroy our efforts toward getting beautiful skin and a fit physique. Our 24/7...
9 Books To Inspire You To Create The Happiness You Deserve
Struggling to find the courage to leave that snuggly comfort zone? Maybe you have a goal you’ve wanted to tick off your bucket list for a while, but...
I Never Knew I Was At Risk For A Stroke. Here's What I Wish I Knew
Learn to manage inflammation and prevent a stroke.