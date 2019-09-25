4137 results for
This Is How Deepak Chopra, M.D., Stays Present, Energized & 'Clear'
His daily routine is as admirable as it is unorthodox.
Your Foolproof Guide To Never Getting Sick Over The Holidays Again
Psst: There's bone broth involved.
7 Relationship Books That Actually Work, According To Real People
Yes, "Men Are From Mars" makes the cut.
THIS Is The Key To Celeb Nutritionist Kimberly Snyder's Happiness & Success
It's obvious celeb nutritionist Kimberly Snyder has a magic recipe about cultivating radiance and joy from the inside out. And this week, she gave it...
mindbodygreen's Second Supper Series Is Here & It's All About Hydration
We partnered with Sephora to bring you an evening of nourishing discussion on rituals, skin care, and hydration.
Was 2017 The Year Minimalism Died?
Yes, and this is what's going to replace it.
The Only 4 Habits You Need For True, Enduring Happiness (According To Science)
"Find an activity (or activities) in which you experience 'flow.' This can be defined as a state where time stops and you feel completely submerged in...
Holidays Stressing You Out? Here Are 5 Ways To Relax In Just 5 Minutes
You're five minutes away from a stress-free holiday.
The Astounding Impact Gratitude Has On Self-Control, According To Science
Pride and compassion help, too.
Why Devastating Moments Can Change Your Life — For The Better
A heartbreaking Olympic loss was Kim's personal catalyst to unlocking wellness within.
This Is Your Body On Meditation (Infographic)
What happens to your body and your mind when you meditate.
A Lack Of Passion Doesn't Kill Relationships. This Does
Beware of this self-fulfilling prophecy.
(Mostly) Mindful Parenting: My 2-Year-Old Eats A Lot Of Weird Things
What it's really like to feed (and breastfeed) my 2-year-old toddler.
The Wellness Trend Americans Spent The Most $$ On In 2017
Hint: It was huge on Valentine's Day.
This Is The Only Thing You Need To Meditate (Funny)
Wouldn't it be nice if meditation teachers could sell all sorts of merchandise to capitalize on the practice's growing popularity? World-famous Vedic...
A Simple Meditation That Can Help Anyone Affected By Breast Cancer
In honor of the upcoming month of October and breast cancer awareness, I put together a simple meditation to help anyone affected by this disease....
7 Ways Tonight's New Moon In Virgo Can Help You Manifest Your Dreams
Think carefully about what seeds you want to plant during this potent earthy lunation.
I Was Raised A Devout Catholic. Here's How Yoga Redefined My Idea Of Spirituality
"Yoga means union of mind, body, and soul, and I grabbed on as if to a life raft in choppy seas."
8 Things You Need To Know Today (November 27, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including anti-smoking ads, the sugar industry's demise, and the decline of sad songs.
This Mental Technique Will Help You Embrace Your Postnatal Body
Hint: It has nothing to do with the gym.