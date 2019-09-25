4137 results for

Integrative Health
Love

THIS Is The Key To Celeb Nutritionist Kimberly Snyder's Happiness & Success

It's obvious celeb nutritionist Kimberly Snyder has a magic recipe about cultivating radiance and joy from the inside out. And this week, she gave it...

#happiness #gratitude #abundance #personal growth #self-care
Kimberly Snyder
November 23 2016
Wellness Trends

mindbodygreen's Second Supper Series Is Here & It's All About Hydration

We partnered with Sephora to bring you an evening of nourishing discussion on rituals, skin care, and hydration.

#skin care #functional nutrition
Lindsay Kellner
January 10 2018
Home

Was 2017 The Year Minimalism Died?

Yes, and this is what's going to replace it.

#empowerment #crystals #minimalism
Emma Loewe
December 12 2017

The Only 4 Habits You Need For True, Enduring Happiness (According To Science)

"Find an activity (or activities) in which you experience 'flow.' This can be defined as a state where time stops and you feel completely submerged in...

#happiness #joy #gratitude #abundance
Francesca Vazquez, PsyD
August 24 2016
Meditation

Holidays Stressing You Out? Here Are 5 Ways To Relax In Just 5 Minutes

You're five minutes away from a stress-free holiday.

#breath #Heart #yoga
Koya Webb, NASM-CPT
November 28 2019
Personal Growth

Why Devastating Moments Can Change Your Life — For The Better

A heartbreaking Olympic loss was Kim's personal catalyst to unlocking wellness within.

#balance #wellness #olympics #video #editor's pick
Liz Moody
August 25 2016
Meditation

This Is Your Body On Meditation (Infographic)

What happens to your body and your mind when you meditate.

#stress #infographic #meditation #mindfulness #relaxation
mindbodygreen
July 6 2014
Sex
(Mostly) Mindful Parenting: My 2-Year-Old Eats A Lot Of Weird Things

What it's really like to feed (and breastfeed) my 2-year-old toddler.

#partner #parentingweek #motherhood
Krista Soriano
September 25 2018
Wellness Trends

The Wellness Trend Americans Spent The Most $$ On In 2017

Hint: It was huge on Valentine's Day.

#news
Emma Loewe
December 27 2017

This Is The Only Thing You Need To Meditate (Funny)

Wouldn't it be nice if meditation teachers could sell all sorts of merchandise to capitalize on the practice's growing popularity? World-famous Vedic...

#personal-growth #meditation
mindbodygreen
June 23 2014

A Simple Meditation That Can Help Anyone Affected By Breast Cancer

In honor of the upcoming month of October and breast cancer awareness, I put together a simple meditation to help anyone affected by this disease....

#awareness #meditation #yoga #breast cancer #kathryn budig
Kathryn Budig
October 1 2014
Spirituality

7 Ways Tonight's New Moon In Virgo Can Help You Manifest Your Dreams

Think carefully about what seeds you want to plant during this potent earthy lunation.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
August 29 2019
Spirituality

I Was Raised A Devout Catholic. Here's How Yoga Redefined My Idea Of Spirituality

"Yoga means union of mind, body, and soul, and I grabbed on as if to a life raft in choppy seas."

#holistic healing #mind body connection #wellness #yoga
Peggy Garritty
August 14 2016
Climate Change

8 Things You Need To Know Today (November 27, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including anti-smoking ads, the sugar industry's demise, and the decline of sad songs.

#environmentalism #toxins at home #sugar
Lindsay Kellner
November 27 2017
Parenting