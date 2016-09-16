2540 results for

11 Natural, Science-Backed Tips To Lower Your Blood Pressure

High blood pressure has earned the name “silent killer." Sadly, it’s well deserved.

#heart disease #health
Joel Kahn, M.D.
August 1 2015
Integrative Health

The Hidden Reason You're Stressed Out & What You Can Do About It Right Now

The problem that I see over and over with patients—and experience myself—is that modern life is chronically stressful.

#mbgsupplements
Molly Maloof, M.D.
February 1
Functional Food
Mental Health
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope: Get Ready For Tons Of Intuitive Hits

Can sensuality and sensibility coexist? That's the theme of the week as planets dance between the two realms.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
May 21 2018
Spirituality

6 Science-Backed Spirituality Books That Help Build A Positive Mindset

Here's a powerful list of six science-backed books about spirituality that will (hopefully) help you make some positive strides in the spiritual...

#books #spirituality
Dean Bokhari
July 22 2015
Sex

What Is Yogic Sexuality?

Prepare to transform your sex life.

#yoga
John Wineland
March 16 2018
Sex

Everything You Need To Know About The Sacred Art Of Tantric Masturbation

It's way more spiritual, explorative, and mindful than the average wank.

#orgasm #body positivity #tantra #libido
Gabrielle Kassel
July 28 2016
Home
Spirituality

How To Recognize When The Universe Gives You A Sign (And Make It Happen More Often)

We receive far more signs from the universe than we realize, according to this pro intuitive.

#empowerment #gratitude #Purpose #affirmations #Journey
Tanya Carroll Richardson
May 8 2018
Home
Personal Growth
Recipes
Personal Growth

Dads Need Self-Care, Too: How 9 Real Fathers Prioritize Well-Being

Because sometimes putting yourself first is better for the whole family.

#empowerment #friendship #holiday
Emma Loewe
June 16 2019
Home

Office Feng Shui Tips To Maximize Your Productivity & Creativity

Plus, the best houseplants to attract abundance.

#feng shui
Dana Claudat
February 27 2018
Motivation

10 Ways To Remind Yourself You're Worth It

As a therapist who helps women manage career stress and relationship issues, I find that the root of many problems we face in these areas have to do...

#happiness #confidence #personal growth #self-acceptance
Nathalie Theodore, J.D., MSW, LCSW
July 9 2015
Spirituality

7 Mudras To Unlock Your 7 Chakras

Plus, a mantra for each.

#chakras
Andrea Rice
July 8 2015