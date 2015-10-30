4108 results for

America's Hottest Vegan Baker On Her Career, Self-Care & What She Eats For Lunch

Erin McKenna was at the forefront of the cupcake craze in the early aughts. She won best cupcake in New York in 2006 and has since expanded her...

Leah Vanderveldt
October 30 2015
The Wellness Practices Of An Oscar Best Actress Nominee

The award for best wellness practice goes to: Saoirse Ronan.

Elizabeth Inglese
March 4 2018
Heavy Stress Can Decrease Life Expectancy By More Than 2 Years

Changing these lifestyle factors might add years to your life.

Abby Moore
March 12
The Surprising Thing That's Putting Your Brain Health At Risk, According To New Research

A new study, published in the journal Neurology, demonstrates the connection between high blood pressure and less gray matter in the brain.

Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
February 5 2019
10 Lifestyle Changes That Happen After You Start Meditating

Once you begin meditating daily, life as you knew it will begin to take on some interesting twists and turns. Old habits will break down, outdated...

Light Watkins
April 30 2015
The 10-Minute Daily Practices This Wellness Entrepreneur Swears By

With these wellness habits that take 10 minutes or less, barre3 owner and mother Sadie Lincoln cultivates healthy practices that support her core...

Sadie Lincoln
January 12 2017
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Here's exactly what you need to know for Thursday's full moon.

The AstroTwins
February 26 2018

3 Tips For Letting Go For Perfectionists

Time to release and make room for new experiences.

Heather Juliet
January 16 2017
Why 3 Minutes Of Kundalini Yoga Could Change Your Life

Just three minutes of Kundalini can change your life.

Guru Jagat
January 10 2017

How Meditation Can Heal The World (Yes, Really!)

Dr. James Gordon, Harvard-educated psychiatrist and founder of The Center for Mind-Body Medicine, shares his evolution from traditional practitioner...

mindbodygreen
November 4 2015
The Self-Care Philosophy That Keeps Actress Lupita Nyong'o Grounded

It's little surprise to find that Lupita's outlook on self-care focuses more inward than outward.

Krysten Peck
February 15 2018