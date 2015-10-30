4108 results for
America's Hottest Vegan Baker On Her Career, Self-Care & What She Eats For Lunch
Erin McKenna was at the forefront of the cupcake craze in the early aughts. She won best cupcake in New York in 2006 and has since expanded her...
This Is How Nature Can Dramatically Cut Your Stress In Just 20 Minutes
A totally *natural* solution to stress.
The Wellness Practices Of An Oscar Best Actress Nominee
The award for best wellness practice goes to: Saoirse Ronan.
10 Essentials This Functional Medicine Doctor Uses To Support Immune Strength
This is what I've been focusing on to support my immunity.
Heavy Stress Can Decrease Life Expectancy By More Than 2 Years
Changing these lifestyle factors might add years to your life.
How To Grow Confident In Your Own Beauty From The Most Radiant Women We Know
These are tips we haven't heard before.
The Surprising Thing That's Putting Your Brain Health At Risk, According To New Research
A new study, published in the journal Neurology, demonstrates the connection between high blood pressure and less gray matter in the brain.
3 Sublime Bodywork Therapies To Try Before You're Pregnant
Whether you want to have kids or not.
10 Lifestyle Changes That Happen After You Start Meditating
Once you begin meditating daily, life as you knew it will begin to take on some interesting twists and turns. Old habits will break down, outdated...
The 10-Minute Daily Practices This Wellness Entrepreneur Swears By
With these wellness habits that take 10 minutes or less, barre3 owner and mother Sadie Lincoln cultivates healthy practices that support her core...
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?
Here's exactly what you need to know for Thursday's full moon.
3 Tips For Letting Go For Perfectionists
Time to release and make room for new experiences.
Why 3 Minutes Of Kundalini Yoga Could Change Your Life
Just three minutes of Kundalini can change your life.
How Meditation Can Heal The World (Yes, Really!)
Dr. James Gordon, Harvard-educated psychiatrist and founder of The Center for Mind-Body Medicine, shares his evolution from traditional practitioner...
21 Signs You Need To Start Meditating
Perhaps it's time for a
This New Unilever Brand Is Helping The Homeless Get Access To Showers
Here's how you can help today.
5 Ways To Make Your Spiritual Practices More Sustainable
At the end of the day, going within requires only you.
3 Poignant Secrets To Self-Healing
It's refreshingly simple.
Can Spirituality Really Affect Your Health? A Scientist Explains
How is your spirituality really affecting your life?
The Self-Care Philosophy That Keeps Actress Lupita Nyong'o Grounded
It's little surprise to find that Lupita's outlook on self-care focuses more inward than outward.