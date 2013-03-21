4000 results for

I Got Eczema. Now What?

I consider myself blessed when it comes to my overall health. I've never had a major setback that’s prevented me from going about my life. In fact, I...

#healing #stress #pain #mind body connection #wellness
Rebecca Seed
March 21 2013

Why Multi-Tasking Is Making You Unhappy

We're all so busy these days. We work (while eating), we exercise (while watching the news), we try to eat well (which requires planning, shopping,...

#happiness #mindfulness #personal growth #communication
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
December 13 2013

15 Signs You're A True Yogi

What do you think of when you hear the term yogi? The term yogi has many connotations. I used to think a true yogi was someone who could perfect all...

#happiness #meditation #yogis #wellness #personal growth
Shannon Kaiser
March 19 2013

Out-Smart Self-Sabotage: 5 Steps To Change Subconscious Beliefs

Are you tired of getting in your own way? Perhaps you agree that if you want to get to the gym by 6am, you can't stay glued to the TV till 1am. The...

#love #happiness #personal growth #weight loss #healthy foods
Kim Ward, PhD
December 11 2013

Single, In Your 40s & Want To Have A Baby? Read This

Do you lie in bed late at night, dreaming of becoming a mother someday? Think life would be just perfect with a baby on the way?

#love #relationships #fertility #pregnancy #aging
Lisa Lane
December 10 2013
Personal Growth

How To Let Go Of The Past & Heal A Broken Heart

For many years, I was a guarded chick. I always wore black, and although I blended right in with other NYC women, it also reflected my stoicism. I ran...

#love #relationships #manifestation #personal growth
Stacy Michelle
December 10 2013
Personal Growth

7 Signs You Need To Work Less & Play More

Seven signs work is consuming your life ... and not in the good way.

#stress #career #happiness #work #self-awareness
Nathalie Theodore, J.D., MSW, LCSW
April 14 2015

8 Feng Shui Ways To Let Go Of The Stuff That's Holding You Back

I love the idea of letting go of things, but… how, actually, do you “let go” of things?

#balance #joy #feng shui tips #creativity #energy
Dana Claudat
December 9 2013
Meditation

6 Therapeutic Benefits of Humming

You can even hum one note with your eyes closed: a close resemblance to meditation.

#healing #breathing #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection
Erin Yasinski
June 25 2012
Motivation
Personal Growth

10 Tips for Translating Yoga Teaching into Wellness Lessons

Teaching yoga is my main offering, but part of my strategy is looking for other ways to share my knowledge.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
May 26 2012
Functional Food
Personal Growth

The Ultimate Manifestation Toolkit: 10 Must-Haves To Attract Abundance

Have you ever tried to manifest something, but gave up because you felt like it wasn’t going to work for you? That’s what happened to me until I...

#manifestation #abundance #law of attraction #spirituality
Lloyd Burnett
April 11 2015

Why The Poses You Avoid Are The Ones You Need Most

It's been said that yoga is the ultimate journey into the self. Practices like meditation, pranayama, and asana are simple mirrors into our...

#personal growth #yoga #compassion #intention
Dani Marie Robinson
December 4 2013
Spirituality
Routines

8 Yoga Tips to Feel Better Now

Sluggish? Sleepy? Stressed? Try some of these tips.

#yoga poses #breathing #yogis #mind body connection #wellness
Gabrielle DeFusco
October 1 2012
Sex
Spirituality

Why Stress Is A Big Deal, And How You Can Cope

A stress is any stimulus that requires your body to respond or adapt. Although in certain situations stress can be good (resulting in improved focus...

#anxiety #stress #heart disease #wellness #yoga
Peter J. Braglia, D.C.
March 8 2013

3 Ways To Cultivate An At-Home Yoga Practice

Getting yourself to a 90-minute yoga class isn't easy. I always appreciate when my teachers remind the group that getting there is the hardest part....

#meditation #savasana #yoga
Rebecca Seed
March 7 2013