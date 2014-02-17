4015 results for
5 All-Natural Ways To Beat Acne For Good
Nowadays I spend most of my time out in the world makeup-less, but this wasn't always the case. I used to have horrible skin, with rash-like acne...
How I Went From Wheelchair To Walking By Changing My Diet: Dr. Terry Wahls
Dr. Terry Wahls was given a diagnosis of MS and told she'd have to spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair. After radically transforming her diet,...
4 Steps To Stop Worrying About What Other People Think Of You
These four steps to help you stop worrying about what other people think, designed to help you maintain healthier and happier relationships with...
Is Kale Really Toxic? Everything You Need To Know About Heavy Metals
This week, Harper's Bazaar published an article saying "people are getting seriously sick from eating kale."
What I Wish Everyone Knew About Preventing Heart Disease
There are constant reminders that the number-one killer worldwide remains a pressing problem despite advances in medical technology. It's shocking to...
10 Rules To Kickstart Healthy Habits
The question I'm asked most frequently as a health coach and yoga teacher is, “Can you give me some ideas and tips on how to be healthier?” You might...
4 Qualities Of Highly Attractive People
Attraction is the energy that draws people closer to us.
15 Favorite Lessons From The Four Agreements
From an early age, I remember being diligent about following the rules. I wanted to do things “right” and never get in trouble. I was great at...
5 Habits Of Highly Fulfilled People
Live your best life.
How To Stay Sober When All Your Friends Drink
My last drink was on my 30th birthday, in 2011.
26 Tweaks To Help You Lose Weight & Feel Great
Little adjustments create healthier habits that help you feel better, look better, lose weight, and can become spontaneous over a period of time. Bump...
How A Natural Lyme Disease Treatment Changed My Medical Practice
None of my symptoms added up, and my medical colleagues were equally puzzled.
8 Steps To Invite Miracles Into Your Life
We all want to feel unending enthusiasm and love for life. We all long for miracles. What if they're easier to invoke than you think? Recently, I...
5 Reasons To Start Putting Yourself First
Have you heard the saying, “You’ve got to fall in love with yourself first”? Well if you want a truly amazing and abundant life, I’m telling you, you...
What Your Doctor Won't Tell You About Your Health
When my friend’s doctor handed her a prescription for antibiotics and told her she was "good to go," she wasn’t feeling so good—especially after her...
5 Reasons To Turn Your Phone Off (Now!)
Sometimes you need to turn off Twitter, forget Facebook, ignore Instagram, and get on and live …
What Are The Koshas And What Can They Do For You?
The koshas are energetic layers or sheaths that move from the outermost layer of skin to the deep spiritual core. The koshas provide a framework for...
How To Nourish Your Post-Detox Body And Mind
Now that you've done your spring detoxification (or have you?) it’s time to nourish your body at the maximum level possible! You got rid of the old...
Improve Your Posture & End Back Pain With These 7 Lifestyle Changes
As a private chef and professional in the food industry, having a bad back is more than just an occupational hazard.
5 Signs You're An Emotionally Intelligent Person
Emotional intelligence (also known as "EQ") is the Queen of all intelligence, reflecting the strength of our connection to other people, in public or...