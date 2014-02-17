4015 results for

5 All-Natural Ways To Beat Acne For Good

Nowadays I spend most of my time out in the world makeup-less, but this wasn't always the case. I used to have horrible skin, with rash-like acne...

#acne #breathing #wellness #skin #immunity
Esosa Edosomwan
February 17 2014

How I Went From Wheelchair To Walking By Changing My Diet: Dr. Terry Wahls

Dr. Terry Wahls was given a diagnosis of MS and told she'd have to spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair. After radically transforming her diet,...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
July 30 2014
Personal Growth

4 Steps To Stop Worrying About What Other People Think Of You

These four steps to help you stop worrying about what other people think, designed to help you maintain healthier and happier relationships with...

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Kelly Neff, M.A., PhD
February 15 2014
Functional Food

Is Kale Really Toxic? Everything You Need To Know About Heavy Metals

This week, Harper's Bazaar published an article saying "people are getting seriously sick from eating kale."

#toxic #food as medicine #kale #food
Robin Berzin, M.D.
July 21 2015

What I Wish Everyone Knew About Preventing Heart Disease

There are constant reminders that the number-one killer worldwide remains a pressing problem despite advances in medical technology. It's shocking to...

#stress #death #heart disease #wellness #vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
February 13 2014

10 Rules To Kickstart Healthy Habits

The question I'm asked most frequently as a health coach and yoga teacher is, “Can you give me some ideas and tips on how to be healthier?” You might...

#happiness #meditation #wellness #yoga #healthy foods
Sasha Nelson
May 5 2013
Love

4 Qualities Of Highly Attractive People

Attraction is the energy that draws people closer to us.

#love #relationships #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Shelly Bullard, MFT
July 15 2015

15 Favorite Lessons From The Four Agreements

From an early age, I remember being diligent about following the rules. I wanted to do things “right” and never get in trouble. I was great at...

#gratitude #personal growth #Don Miguel Ruiz #spirituality #fear
Silvia Mordini
April 3 2013
Personal Growth

26 Tweaks To Help You Lose Weight & Feel Great

Little adjustments create healthier habits that help you feel better, look better, lose weight, and can become spontaneous over a period of time. Bump...

#happiness #protein #personal growth #weight loss #weight loss success
Laura McDonald
February 6 2014
Integrative Health

How A Natural Lyme Disease Treatment Changed My Medical Practice

None of my symptoms added up, and my medical colleagues were equally puzzled.

#healing #toxic #pain #disease #meditation
William Rawls, M.D.
April 29 2013

8 Steps To Invite Miracles Into Your Life

We all want to feel unending enthusiasm and love for life. We all long for miracles. What if they're easier to invoke than you think? Recently, I...

#love #manifestation #happiness #joy #wellness
Rebecca Butler
February 4 2014

5 Reasons To Start Putting Yourself First

Have you heard the saying, “You’ve got to fall in love with yourself first”? Well if you want a truly amazing and abundant life, I’m telling you, you...

#relationships #abundance #wellness #sleeping #self-acceptance
Cassandra Bodzak
February 4 2014

What Your Doctor Won't Tell You About Your Health

When my friend’s doctor handed her a prescription for antibiotics and told her she was "good to go," she wasn’t feeling so good—especially after her...

#stress #Vitamin D #meditation #superfoods #sleeping
Mary Beauchamp
April 28 2013

5 Reasons To Turn Your Phone Off (Now!)

Sometimes you need to turn off Twitter, forget Facebook, ignore Instagram, and get on and live …

#wellness #yoga #technology #detox
Nicola Jane Hobbs, MSc
February 1 2014

What Are The Koshas And What Can They Do For You?

The koshas are energetic layers or sheaths that move from the outermost layer of skin to the deep spiritual core. The koshas provide a framework for...

#awareness #breathing #wellness #personal growth #yoga
Nicole Carlin, M.A.
April 23 2013

How To Nourish Your Post-Detox Body And Mind

Now that you've done your spring detoxification (or have you?) it’s time to nourish your body at the maximum level possible! You got rid of the old...

#toxic #meditation #mind body connection #yoga #detox
Beth Anderson
April 22 2013
Integrative Health

Improve Your Posture & End Back Pain With These 7 Lifestyle Changes

As a private chef and professional in the food industry, having a bad back is more than just an occupational hazard.

#pain #back pain #posture
Phoebe Lapine
June 26 2015

5 Signs You're An Emotionally Intelligent Person

Emotional intelligence (also known as "EQ") is the Queen of all intelligence, reflecting the strength of our connection to other people, in public or...

#personal growth #self-awareness #communication #self-acceptance
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
June 24 2015