Beauty

How To Get Your Best Skin Ever With The Ancient Power Of Ayurveda

Often referred to as “the science of life” and “the mother of all healing,” Ayurveda looks at the whole being (body, mind, and spirit) to find the...

#Ayurveda #beauty #skin
Bess O'Connor
September 10 2015
Mental Health

Why It's Good to Cry

Cry and wash the stress right out of your body (literally).

#healing #pain #personal growth #yoga #fear
Stacy Michelle
December 3 2012
Personal Growth

12 Brand New Books To Put On Your Fall Reading List

From creative nonfiction by Liz Gilbert to comedic essays by Mindy Kaling and the latest in vegan cooking from Food52, we strongly suspect your new...

#books #happiness #abundance #personal growth
Allison Daniels
September 8 2015
Love

10 Warning Signs Your Marriage Is On Thin Ice

You love your partner, but you're not feeling “in love” anymore. You're fighting more and playing less. Your conversations are about bills and kids...

#relationships #marriage
Valerie Kolick, M.A.
September 7 2015

10 Ways To Make Sure Your Work Day Doesn't Suck

Are you finding that your workday is leaving you completely frazzled and stressed? If you feel a large disconnect between your work and home life, as...

#anxiety #career #happiness #work #personal growth
Celsea Novotny Jenkins
March 17 2014
Functional Food

Are You Turning Spirituality Into A Competition? Read This

Comparing ourselves to others is a natural, often unconscious, part of the human experience. We navigate social comparisons in all walks of life, even...

#love #relationships #work #self-awareness #spirituality
Kelly Neff, M.A., PhD
March 14 2014
Spirituality

Tonight's New Moon In Scorpio Is All About Power & Seduction—Here's How To Tap Into It

Scorpio is the ruler of transformation, making this lunation extra powerful.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
November 7 2018

9 Popular Food Cravings And What They Say About Your Emotions

Rather than expressing our emotions, we tend to stuff them down with food, which our bodies translate as comfort and fulfillment.

#cravings #food as medicine #sugar #food #chocolate
Deanna Minich, M.D., IFMCP
September 2 2015
Motivation

Bikram Yoga's Other Half: A Conversation with Rajashree Choudhury

Just as the Moon is to the Sun, Yin is to Yang, so is Rajashree to Bikram – a balance in harmony.

#bikram yoga #breathing #new york city #fitness #meditation
Marina Chetner
June 19 2012
Meditation

My Journey to a 10 Day Vipassana Meditation

I kept coming across people who seemed to be floating after their Vipassana experiences

#meditation #yogis #mind body connection #personal growth #yoga
Molly Robertson
January 19 2012
Spirituality

Why My Failure To Complete A Yoga Challenge Wasn't A Failure

One of my favorite yoga instructors always reminds us during vinyasa classes, “It’s yoga practice, not yoga perfect.” Until I started practicing hot...

#confidence #mind body connection #personal growth #yoga #spirituality
Tamar Siegel
April 25 2013

9 Easy Ways To Destress, Declutter & Simplify Your Life

My job as a functional medicine practitioner is to look at the at all the different factors that give rise to chronic and autoimmune diseases. A lot...

#anxiety #healing #stress #wellness #cleanse
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 7 2014

Why Everyone Should Walk 30 Minutes A Day

In Japan, Shinrin-yoku — translated as "forest bathing" — is the act of walking in nature to manage stress and relax. Aristotle made the outdoors his...

#stress #fitness #heart disease #wellness #yoga
Marina Chetner
March 6 2014
Food Trends
Integrative Health

Want To Beat Heart Disease? Deal With Your Emotional Issues

While almost every cardiologist understands the importance of lifestyle changes, very few of us address an essential component for heart health.

#let go #heart disease #meditation #personal growth #chakras
Kavitha Chinnaiyan, M.D.
March 4 2014

8 Yoga Mistakes That Are Holding Back Your Practice

For various reasons, I like to practice my yoga at home. While this gives me a lot of freedom to practice it the way I want to, it also means that I...

#breathing #gratitude #wellness #yoga #self-awareness
Charu Chandra
March 4 2014