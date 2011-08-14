4018 results for
Mick Jagger at 68: Yoga, Smoothies & Avocados
Read about the singer's wellness regiment.
How To Get Your Best Skin Ever With The Ancient Power Of Ayurveda
Often referred to as “the science of life” and “the mother of all healing,” Ayurveda looks at the whole being (body, mind, and spirit) to find the...
Why It's Good to Cry
Cry and wash the stress right out of your body (literally).
12 Brand New Books To Put On Your Fall Reading List
From creative nonfiction by Liz Gilbert to comedic essays by Mindy Kaling and the latest in vegan cooking from Food52, we strongly suspect your new...
10 Warning Signs Your Marriage Is On Thin Ice
You love your partner, but you're not feeling “in love” anymore. You're fighting more and playing less. Your conversations are about bills and kids...
10 Ways To Make Sure Your Work Day Doesn't Suck
Are you finding that your workday is leaving you completely frazzled and stressed? If you feel a large disconnect between your work and home life, as...
The One-Day Plan To Balance Cortisol Levels
Stressed? This will make you feel better stat.
Are You Turning Spirituality Into A Competition? Read This
Comparing ourselves to others is a natural, often unconscious, part of the human experience. We navigate social comparisons in all walks of life, even...
Tonight's New Moon In Scorpio Is All About Power & Seduction—Here's How To Tap Into It
Scorpio is the ruler of transformation, making this lunation extra powerful.
9 Popular Food Cravings And What They Say About Your Emotions
Rather than expressing our emotions, we tend to stuff them down with food, which our bodies translate as comfort and fulfillment.
Bikram Yoga's Other Half: A Conversation with Rajashree Choudhury
Just as the Moon is to the Sun, Yin is to Yang, so is Rajashree to Bikram – a balance in harmony.
My Journey to a 10 Day Vipassana Meditation
I kept coming across people who seemed to be floating after their Vipassana experiences
8 Ways The Full Moon In Pisces Can Help You Find Inner Peace
Ready, set, release.
Why My Failure To Complete A Yoga Challenge Wasn't A Failure
One of my favorite yoga instructors always reminds us during vinyasa classes, “It’s yoga practice, not yoga perfect.” Until I started practicing hot...
9 Easy Ways To Destress, Declutter & Simplify Your Life
My job as a functional medicine practitioner is to look at the at all the different factors that give rise to chronic and autoimmune diseases. A lot...
Why Everyone Should Walk 30 Minutes A Day
In Japan, Shinrin-yoku — translated as "forest bathing" — is the act of walking in nature to manage stress and relax. Aristotle made the outdoors his...
We Tried Gisele's Diet For Anxiety. Here's What Happened
Luckily, chocolate was part of the menu.
DIY: Treat Your Feet To Natural Foot Reflexology (A Barefoot Park)
Germany has the most barefoot parks in Europe.
Want To Beat Heart Disease? Deal With Your Emotional Issues
While almost every cardiologist understands the importance of lifestyle changes, very few of us address an essential component for heart health.
8 Yoga Mistakes That Are Holding Back Your Practice
For various reasons, I like to practice my yoga at home. While this gives me a lot of freedom to practice it the way I want to, it also means that I...