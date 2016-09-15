4098 results for

Spirituality

A Simple Full Moon Ritual to Release Negativity + Promote Forgiveness

The full moon is the perfect time to release what no longer serves you, and completing a ritual creates the feeling that something special is...

#manifestation #goal setting #astrology
Ariana Palmieri
September 15 2016
Integrative Health

Have You Heard Of Gastroparesis? It Could Explain Your Bloating, Nausea & Pain

Gastroparesis: Here's what you need to know about natural treatment options, including diets and supplements.

#gut health #digestion
Marvin Singh, M.D.
October 22 2018
Beauty

I Stopped Wearing Makeup To Work For A Year. Here's What Happened

After combating acne with harsh skin products and heavy makeup—I finally listened to my skin, and here's what happened.

#makeup #organic
Elizabeth Bobbitt
October 22 2018

This Lifestyle Factor Could Be Keeping You From Your Happy Weight

Another really good reason to stop dieting for good.

#stress #weight loss #food #binge eating
Jessica Sepel
September 14 2016

Why You Need A Spiritual Connection If You Want To Heal

Like most small children, I was naturally spiritual, yet I grew up in an atheist family where any kind of connection or devotion to God or Spirit was...

#happiness #personal growth #spirituality #self-acceptance
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
May 18 2014
Spirituality

The Perfect Essential Oil For Your Zodiac Sign

Count on these oils to balance out your unique personality.

#holistic healing #aromatherapy #astrology #essential oils
Cary Caster, LMT
September 11 2016
Love

How To Regain Your Sanity After You've Been Gaslighted

You need to cut off all communication with the gaslight, STAT.

#breakup #toxic relationships
Stephanie Sarkis, Ph.D.
October 16 2018
Sex

5 Steps To Take Control Of Your Life

For most of my life, I’ve let other people tell me how to live. I always thought someone else knew better than I did, whether they were more...

#happiness #meditation #wellness #personal growth
Kelly Morris
July 20 2015

10 Great Reasons To Get Outside More Often

Humans are drawn to nature. We feel better when we spend time in forests, gardens, or parks. Edward O. Wilson termed this desire to connect with...

#outdoors #productivity #happiness #nature #mindfulness
Cyndi Gilbert, N.D.
July 19 2015
Parenting

Are You A Highly Empathic Parent? Here's What You Need To Know

Emma Seppälä, Ph.D., the Science Director of Stanford University’s Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education, explains how to tell if...

#happiness #parenting advice #compassion #parenting
Emma Seppälä, Ph.D.
April 20 2016

14 Must-Ask Questions If You Want To Be A Yoga Teacher

So, you want to be a yoga teacher! You do your teacher training. You learn how to sequence and adjust asanas, and how to lead a good yoga class. But...

#healing #balance #meditation #yoga teacher training #wellness
Kim Roberts, M.A.
May 13 2014

Pills Or Plants? When You Should Opt For Meds (And When You Shouldn't)

I have a number of quotes hanging in my study for inspiration. For example, some of my favorites: “Leave your drugs in the chemist's pot if you can...

#food as medicine #heart disease
Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 18 2015
Functional Food

How To Use Ayurveda To Balance Your Hormones In A Way You Can Actually Stick To

This 5,000-year-old Indian practice will help balance your hormones.

#Ayurveda #hormones #digestion
Jasmine Hemsley
October 6 2018
Integrative Health

12 Reasons To Use Incense

Burning incense is a peaceful act, recalls loving memories in abundance, and compliments my yoga practice,

#healing #meditation #personal growth #yoga
Sara Courter
March 16 2013
Personal Growth

Well Read: The 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This October

From CBD to the Vanderbilts, get ready to read this month.

#CBD #hormones #inflammation #Well Read #yoga
Liz Moody
October 4 2018
Personal Growth

4 Techniques Used Around The World To Heal Trauma

Anyone can learn these skills, and with practice, they can positively impact the way you respond to everyday stress.

#healing #meditation
James S. Gordon, M.D.
May 26 2015

How To Know If You're Suffering From Workout Burnout + What To Do About It

Because there are only so many burpees a person can do.

#workout #hiit #crossfit
Juliet Kaska
August 31 2016

28 Easy Self-Care Practices Anyone Can Do

When I was in my master’s degree program, one of the teachers presenting had us do a “self-care assessment.” I had never even heard the word self-care...

#books #happiness #relaxation #wellness #yoga
Rachel Wright
May 26 2014
Nature

How To Use Nature To Regain Your Health

Use nature to treat health problems naturally.

#immunity
Eva Selhub, M.D.
August 21 2017