A Simple Full Moon Ritual to Release Negativity + Promote Forgiveness
The full moon is the perfect time to release what no longer serves you, and completing a ritual creates the feeling that something special is...
Have You Heard Of Gastroparesis? It Could Explain Your Bloating, Nausea & Pain
Gastroparesis: Here's what you need to know about natural treatment options, including diets and supplements.
I Stopped Wearing Makeup To Work For A Year. Here's What Happened
After combating acne with harsh skin products and heavy makeup—I finally listened to my skin, and here's what happened.
This Lifestyle Factor Could Be Keeping You From Your Happy Weight
Another really good reason to stop dieting for good.
Why You Need A Spiritual Connection If You Want To Heal
Like most small children, I was naturally spiritual, yet I grew up in an atheist family where any kind of connection or devotion to God or Spirit was...
The Perfect Essential Oil For Your Zodiac Sign
Count on these oils to balance out your unique personality.
How To Regain Your Sanity After You've Been Gaslighted
You need to cut off all communication with the gaslight, STAT.
Is Sugar Messing With Your Sex Life? A Doctor Explains
Cutting sugar might help your sex drive.
5 Steps To Take Control Of Your Life
For most of my life, I’ve let other people tell me how to live. I always thought someone else knew better than I did, whether they were more...
10 Great Reasons To Get Outside More Often
Humans are drawn to nature. We feel better when we spend time in forests, gardens, or parks. Edward O. Wilson termed this desire to connect with...
Are You A Highly Empathic Parent? Here's What You Need To Know
Emma Seppälä, Ph.D., the Science Director of Stanford University’s Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education, explains how to tell if...
14 Must-Ask Questions If You Want To Be A Yoga Teacher
So, you want to be a yoga teacher! You do your teacher training. You learn how to sequence and adjust asanas, and how to lead a good yoga class. But...
Pills Or Plants? When You Should Opt For Meds (And When You Shouldn't)
I have a number of quotes hanging in my study for inspiration. For example, some of my favorites: “Leave your drugs in the chemist's pot if you can...
How To Use Ayurveda To Balance Your Hormones In A Way You Can Actually Stick To
This 5,000-year-old Indian practice will help balance your hormones.
12 Reasons To Use Incense
Burning incense is a peaceful act, recalls loving memories in abundance, and compliments my yoga practice,
Well Read: The 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This October
From CBD to the Vanderbilts, get ready to read this month.
4 Techniques Used Around The World To Heal Trauma
Anyone can learn these skills, and with practice, they can positively impact the way you respond to everyday stress.
How To Know If You're Suffering From Workout Burnout + What To Do About It
Because there are only so many burpees a person can do.
28 Easy Self-Care Practices Anyone Can Do
When I was in my master’s degree program, one of the teachers presenting had us do a “self-care assessment.” I had never even heard the word self-care...
How To Use Nature To Regain Your Health
Use nature to treat health problems naturally.