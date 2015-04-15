4000 results for

Mental Health

7 Ways To Use Stress Before It Uses You

When you experience stress, it is your body’s way of letting you know you are out of balance.

Eva Selhub, M.D.
April 15 2015

4 Beliefs To Keep In Mind For A Happier, Healthier & More Authentic Life

The great anthropologist and spiritual teacher Angeles Arrien (1940—2014) was known for teaching people to “walk the mystical path with practical...

Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
April 9 2015

Got Too Much Cortisol? Read This.

Do you have high levels of cortisol? If so, this could be ruining your hormone balance, suppressing your immune system, and preventing you from losing...

Amy Shah, M.D.
September 5 2013
Meditation

How You Can Eliminate Negative Thoughts With Meditation

Our thoughts determine how we live our lives—right down to the last detail.

Lisa Talev
February 5 2013
Personal Growth
Parenting

Why Kids Need Yoga In Their Lives (Now More Than Ever)

Who would have thought the ancient Eastern art of yoga is equally beneficial for a child's well-being, as well as our own?

Cheryl MacDonald
May 22 2015

10 Ways To Manage Your Stress

In today’s world, stress is almost inevitable. We feel stressed from different factors such as work, family, and lifestyle, and it affects us...

Krystelle Fournier
March 26 2014
Mental Health

11 Tips For Your Next Digital Detox

It might be time to take a much-needed break

Frank Lipman, M.D.
April 3 2015

5 Signs You're Ready To Seek Your Higher Purpose

I didn’t become a banker to change the world. I became a banker to make money.

Tara Mullarkey
May 18 2015
Wellness Trends

Superstar Yogi Caley Alyssa Shares The Beauty Rituals That Keep Her Balanced

Find Your Beauty Balance With Superstar Yogi Caley Alyssa

Caley Alyssa
June 22 2016
Spirituality

9 Innovative Ways To Tap Into The Energy Of The Aquarius New Moon

This year's new moon will also sit at a close square (90-degree angle of tension) to hotheaded Mars in Scorpio. There's an air of intensity and even...

The AstroTwins
February 8 2016
Mental Health

9 Ways To Live Your Truth In An Inauthentic World

The only way to live is to do things on your own terms, in your own time.

Vishnu Subramaniam
June 20 2016
Mental Health

Social Anxiety Is No Joke: Here Are Expert-Backed Coping Strategies

How to cope with the mental health disorder that affects 6.8% of the U.S. population.

Carina Wolff
3 days ago
Integrative Health

How I Used Ayurveda To Overcome Depression & Discover My True Self

Getting in touch with your doshas can be truly transformative.

Jeanette Volpi
June 17 2016

53 Fun Things To Do This Summer (That Don't Involve Alcohol)

I have more fun not drinking than I ever did when drinking.

James Swanwick
June 17 2016
Integrative Health
Spirituality

10 Themes To Focus On When Teaching Yoga

As a yoga teacher, do you set an intention for your teaching?

Karen Fabian
June 11 2013
Meditation

10 Steps to Your First Zen Meditation

With this brief overview along with the simple 10 step process, you’ll be on your way to cultivating resilience, clarity and relaxation.

Michael Apollo
May 22 2012