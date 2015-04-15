4000 results for
7 Ways To Use Stress Before It Uses You
When you experience stress, it is your body’s way of letting you know you are out of balance.
This New Fitness Fad Requires You To Do Nothing But Watch Netflix
You'll be like a little zen burrito.
4 Beliefs To Keep In Mind For A Happier, Healthier & More Authentic Life
The great anthropologist and spiritual teacher Angeles Arrien (1940—2014) was known for teaching people to “walk the mystical path with practical...
Got Too Much Cortisol? Read This.
Do you have high levels of cortisol? If so, this could be ruining your hormone balance, suppressing your immune system, and preventing you from losing...
How You Can Eliminate Negative Thoughts With Meditation
Our thoughts determine how we live our lives—right down to the last detail.
Stop Judging, Start Living! How To Become A Happy & Accepting Person
Here are five solid ways to start
Why Kids Need Yoga In Their Lives (Now More Than Ever)
Who would have thought the ancient Eastern art of yoga is equally beneficial for a child's well-being, as well as our own?
10 Ways To Manage Your Stress
In today’s world, stress is almost inevitable. We feel stressed from different factors such as work, family, and lifestyle, and it affects us...
11 Tips For Your Next Digital Detox
It might be time to take a much-needed break
5 Signs You're Ready To Seek Your Higher Purpose
I didn’t become a banker to change the world. I became a banker to make money.
Superstar Yogi Caley Alyssa Shares The Beauty Rituals That Keep Her Balanced
Find Your Beauty Balance With Superstar Yogi Caley Alyssa
9 Innovative Ways To Tap Into The Energy Of The Aquarius New Moon
This year's new moon will also sit at a close square (90-degree angle of tension) to hotheaded Mars in Scorpio. There's an air of intensity and even...
How Your Morning Routine Can Change Your Baseline Anxiety Level
Wake up, feel good
9 Ways To Live Your Truth In An Inauthentic World
The only way to live is to do things on your own terms, in your own time.
Social Anxiety Is No Joke: Here Are Expert-Backed Coping Strategies
How to cope with the mental health disorder that affects 6.8% of the U.S. population.
How I Used Ayurveda To Overcome Depression & Discover My True Self
Getting in touch with your doshas can be truly transformative.
53 Fun Things To Do This Summer (That Don't Involve Alcohol)
I have more fun not drinking than I ever did when drinking.
Dizziness Isn't All In Your Head: A Doctor Explains Vertigo + Ways To Treat It
Feeling dizzy? Here's what it might mean.
10 Themes To Focus On When Teaching Yoga
As a yoga teacher, do you set an intention for your teaching?
10 Steps to Your First Zen Meditation
With this brief overview along with the simple 10 step process, you’ll be on your way to cultivating resilience, clarity and relaxation.