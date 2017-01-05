678 results for

Dr. Mark Hyman's Super-Simple Diet Advice

Is eating right really that complicated? World-renowned functional medicine expert Dr. Mark Hyman doesn't think so. Watch the clip below to find out...

mindbodygreen
June 27 2014
How To Get Vitamin D If You're Stuck Inside Because Of COVID-19

This essential nutrient could be more important now than ever.

Emma Loewe
May 17
7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Add these tasty and nutritious options to your pantry, stat.

Abby Moore
April 9
Why Every Bite You Eat Changes Your Microbiome

Many of us know that the microbiome — a vast collection of bacteria living inside us — is a key component of overall health. We also know that diet...

mindbodygreen
June 17 2014

You'll Never Guess Which One Of These Doctors Loves Gluten

Today's revitalize featured a rockstar panel of doctors: Mark Hyman, Joel Kahn, and Frank Lipman, who all have different opinions about gluten. Here's...

mindbodygreen
June 14 2014

The Single Most Important Food To Eat For Weight Loss: A Doctor Explains

Traditional thinking suggests carbohydrates are bad for you.

Mark Hyman, M.D.
October 26 2015

Do You Need Supplements If You Eat A Healthy Diet? A Doctor Explains

The question of supplements if very confusing for most people. After all, shouldn’t eating a whole, fresh, unprocessed foods diet provide all the...

Mark Hyman, M.D.
August 31 2015

7 Simple Food Rules For A Long, Happy Life

Preventive medicine is the best form of medicine.

Mark Hyman, M.D.
May 30 2016
What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Sleep Better Naturally

I knew I had to make sleep a priority for my health. Here are the six strategies that worked.

Mark Hyman, M.D.
May 23 2016

Dr. Mark Hyman On Why You Can't Exercise Your Way Out Of A Bad Diet

With much public attention focused on exercise as a way to combat the obesity epidemic, world-renowned integrative physician Dr. Mark Hyman reminds us...

mindbodygreen
June 12 2014

Sugar, Gluten, Paleo, Vegan: 3 Doctors Debate The Best Way To Eat

Things can get testy when three accomplished physicians (Frank Lipman, Mark Hyman, and Joel Kahn) duke it out over the right way to eat for optimal...

mindbodygreen
September 30 2014

What I Always Tell My Patients Who Have Depression

As a functional medicine doctor, I take a different approach to depression: I look for the underlying cause. We eliminate things that cause imbalances...

Mark Hyman, M.D.
May 3 2016