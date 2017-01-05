678 results for
Why You Struggle With Weight Loss + Feel Tired: A Doctor Explains
It's all happening on a cellular level.
Dr. Mark Hyman's Super-Simple Diet Advice
Is eating right really that complicated? World-renowned functional medicine expert Dr. Mark Hyman doesn't think so. Watch the clip below to find out...
3 Sneaky Hormonal Imbalances That Are Wrecking Your Health: A Doctor Explains
Here's how you can tell if your hormones are in balance (or not).
The 5 Nonnegotiables Of A Healthy Quarantine, Doctor Approved
Last but not least, make some time for joy.
90 Percent Of Americans Are Deficient In This Crucial Nutrient, Are You One Of Them?
Hint: it's a fatty acid. Do you know which?
How To Get Vitamin D If You're Stuck Inside Because Of COVID-19
This essential nutrient could be more important now than ever.
Is Coffee Actually Bad For You? A Doctor Explains
Not going to lie, our fingers are crossed for yes.
7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Add these tasty and nutritious options to your pantry, stat.
4 Strategies To Rid Yourself Of Seasonal Allergies For Good, A Doctor Explains
Are your seasonal allergies actually food allergies in disguise?
Is Sugar Messing With Your Sex Life? A Doctor Explains
Cutting sugar might help your sex drive.
Why Every Bite You Eat Changes Your Microbiome
Many of us know that the microbiome — a vast collection of bacteria living inside us — is a key component of overall health. We also know that diet...
You'll Never Guess Which One Of These Doctors Loves Gluten
Today's revitalize featured a rockstar panel of doctors: Mark Hyman, Joel Kahn, and Frank Lipman, who all have different opinions about gluten. Here's...
The Single Most Important Food To Eat For Weight Loss: A Doctor Explains
Traditional thinking suggests carbohydrates are bad for you.
Do You Need Supplements If You Eat A Healthy Diet? A Doctor Explains
The question of supplements if very confusing for most people. After all, shouldn’t eating a whole, fresh, unprocessed foods diet provide all the...
7 Simple Food Rules For A Long, Happy Life
Preventive medicine is the best form of medicine.
The Morning Ritual That Keeps This Life Coach On Track Every Single Day
It basically guarantees productive days.
What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Sleep Better Naturally
I knew I had to make sleep a priority for my health. Here are the six strategies that worked.
Dr. Mark Hyman On Why You Can't Exercise Your Way Out Of A Bad Diet
With much public attention focused on exercise as a way to combat the obesity epidemic, world-renowned integrative physician Dr. Mark Hyman reminds us...
Sugar, Gluten, Paleo, Vegan: 3 Doctors Debate The Best Way To Eat
Things can get testy when three accomplished physicians (Frank Lipman, Mark Hyman, and Joel Kahn) duke it out over the right way to eat for optimal...
What I Always Tell My Patients Who Have Depression
As a functional medicine doctor, I take a different approach to depression: I look for the underlying cause. We eliminate things that cause imbalances...