Personal Growth

40 Habits Of Highly Authentic People

We live in a contradictory world. However, some people possess the ability to live truly authentic lives.

#happiness #joy #authenticity #inspiration
Mark Zhang
January 16 2015
Parenting

Crystals Not Doing Anything For You? This Could Be Why

Feeling stuck? It might be time to give those sparklies of yours a good cleanse.

#holistic healing #crystals #spirituality #energy
Emma Mildon
April 4 2017

A Navy SEAL's Morning Routine To Stay Focused & Feel Great All Day

Here are the six steps to developing and following this power ritual.

#fitness #mind body connection #wellness #personal growth
Mark Divine
September 21 2015
Climate Change
Personal Growth

20 Wellness Books Worth Reading In 2016

We at mbg make it our business to sift through the latest, greatest, and even the not-so-great health and wellness tomes, and bring you only the best...

#books #productivity #wellness #personal growth #goal setting
Allison Daniels
January 15 2016
Mental Health

A Navy SEAL's 4 Tips To Boost Mental Toughness

The body strength comes later

#confidence
Mark Divine
August 17 2015
Women's Health

The Beauty Routine That Got Me Through 9 Months Of Pregnancy

When you're pregnant you immediately become more aware of what you're putting into and onto your body.

#beauty #pregnancy
Jessica Diner
January 30 2017
Personal Growth

Lady Gaga's Powerful New Tattoo Is A Testament To Sexual Assault Survivors

The tattoo combines the universal sign of unity with a rose on fire into a symbol of solidarity and strength.

#news #celebrity #art #Lady Gaga
Emma Loewe
March 5 2016

The Label To Look For On Your Paper & Wood Products

By now, we all know that the organic seal identifies foods and beverages produced without pesticides, synthetic fertilizers or antibiotics. But...

#nature #environmentalism #green living
Emma Loewe
February 10 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Pulses

A Make-Ahead Lentil + Delicata Squash Salad

Mixing a hearty squash and a protein-packed pulse atop a bed of arugula makes for a light yet filling salad that works both as a substantial side or a...

#fiber #salads #healthy recipes #protein #wellness
mindbodygreen
November 28 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Justin’s®
Off-the-Grid
Personal Growth

15 Quotes That Will Inspire You To Chase Those Big, Beautiful Dreams

"Keep your face always toward the sunshine—and shadows will fall behind you."

#manifesting #confidence #mantras
Kaia Roman
November 5 2016
Beauty

The 8 Essential Tools This Celebrity Makeup Says You Should Have In Your Bag

Here's exactly what you should spend your money on.

#makeup
Katey Denno
March 26 2018
Home
Spirituality

The Spiritual Shift That Eased My Anxiety When Nothing Else Worked

This three-step process worked wonders for one writer with severe anxiety.

#anxiety #mantras
Corinne Zupko
March 24 2018
Love