5 Concerns Of Women Who Are Pregnant After 35 + What I Tell Them: An MD Explains

As a doctor in the reproductive psychiatry and OB/GYN departments at UCSF Medical Center, I've worked with many moms who are considered older (or of...

#fertility #pregnancy #stress management
Anna Glezer, M.D.
June 23 2016

Should You Really Avoid Gluten? A Plant-Based Doctor Explains

Gluten is currently considered a great evil in our pop nutrition world. But based on current evidence, I believe this is an inaccurate exaggeration....

#celiac #gluten #nutrition #health #food sensitivity
Thomas Campbell, M.D.
June 5 2016

Why I Don't Recommend A Vegan, Raw, Paleo Or Gluten-Free Diet

I'm a nutritionist and a strong believer in the power of vitamin cures. Every week, I see people significantly improve their health and looks just by...

#mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth #healthy foods #food
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
December 6 2013
Personal Growth

5 Things Most People Get Wrong About Hormones: A Doctor Explains

As a board-certified gynecologist who helps women balance their hormones naturally, I’ve found that most people still believe at least one of these...

#hormones #weight loss #health #energy
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
May 27 2016
Food Trends

Why Going Gluten-Free Isn't Always The Answer: A Doctor & Celiac Expert Explains

"Few people are aware of the health risks that are hidden behind the hype surrounding the gluten-free diet."

#gluten #nutrition #digestion #health
Peter H.R. Green, M.D.
May 24 2016

What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Fight Chronic Inflammation

Dr. Frank Lipman shares his preventive prescription for taming inflammation.

#inflammation #wellness #health #healthy foods
Frank Lipman, M.D.
May 9 2016

Cauliflower 'N Cheese Bake (Vegan & Gluten-Free)

Serve this at your Thanksgiving table to add a pop of color and something yummy for the kiddos to enjoy. This dish is vegan, gluten-free, nut-free,...

#holidays #turmeric #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Molly Patrick
November 21 2013
Personal Growth

Co-Workers Driving You Crazy? How To Stay Sane At The Office

You can't change the world to protect yourself but you can focus on the things around you that are controllable:

#career #happiness #work #wellness #personal growth
Jude Temple, R.N.
October 1 2014
Recipes

Jackfruit: What It Is + Why You're Going To Want To Eat It All Summer

It may look tough and menacing on the outside, but on the inside, it's soft and sweet.

#healthy foods #food
Emi Boscamp
April 25 2016

7 Delicious Ways To Eat Your Food Scraps

Finding a use for food scraps can be simple AND taste good

#environmentalism #green living #food
Phoebe Lapine
April 22 2016
Travel

Solo Travel: Everyone Recommends It, But What Do You Really Need To Know?

Everything from what apps to download to what to do IRL.

#Healthy Travel
Alexandra Engler
September 12 2019
Functional Food

Anti-Inflammatory FAQs: We've Answered Your Most Burning Questions

These are the most common questions I get asked by people beginning an anti-inflammatory eating protocol.

#gut health #inflammation #functional nutrition
Carolyn Williams, Ph.D., R.D.
September 6 2019
Wellness Trends

The Latest On Why Certain Sounds Are Physically & Emotionally Healing

We talked to the doctors prescribing it to their patients.

#stress #mantras #technology
Emma Loewe
September 4 2019
Integrative Health

9 Scientifically Proven Prescriptions For Peace Of Mind

If you want to optimize your health, extend your life expectancy, and feel as vital as possible, you need to help your nervous system live in a state...

#happiness #meditation #mindfulness #peace #personal growth
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
September 5 2014

A Kale Salad So Good You'll Scream For Joy

A little over a year ago I adopted a plant-passionate lifestyle. I've been able to heal and renew my body, get off medication, avoid insulin,...

#gluten-free recipe #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods #kale
Torrie Pattillo
October 19 2013
Home
Integrative Health