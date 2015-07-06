1124 results for

5 Feng Shui Habits To Help You Find More Flow In Your Life

Days when you're “in the zone” are spectacular, right? It’s almost like you’ve become a channel for ideas and solutions as things fall into place in...

Dana Claudat
July 6 2015
I Worked Out Like Gigi Hadid For One Week. Here's What Happened

The mental and physical benefits were unbelievable.

Leigh Weingus
April 25 2017

Why You Should Be Very Wary Of Statins

Statins are prescribed to nearly one-fourth of all American adults based on the outdated notion that lowering cholesterol levels is the way to prevent...

Frank Lipman, M.D.
July 5 2015
The Unexpected Workout That Finally Helped Me Get Fit

You can do it anywhere. Really.

Monil Shah
March 31 2017
How To Balance Your Hormones With Simple Lifestyle Changes

Here's the go-to guide you've been waiting for.

Mariza Snyder, D.C.
September 23 2018

Saying No Is An Art. Here's How To Do It Gracefully

"This way, the next time you're tempted to people please, you'll go a different route, saving you from resentment or burnout."

Dominica Applegate
March 14 2017
4 Ways Meditation Can Take Your Sex Life To The Next Level

Life is indeed like a box of chocolates. But here's the question: are you fully appreciating what's inside the box?

Andra Henderson
May 24 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR HUM Nutrition

The Expert Inside-Out Beauty Tips Every Woman Should Know

A look at this health expert's 7 all-natural tips for beauty—starting from the inside out.

Rachel Mansfield
February 27 2017

Is Your Gym Nicer Than Your Apartment? How Design And Tech Are Transforming Fitness

With interior designers, high-end amenities, and tech-enabled equipment, up-and-coming gyms are fancy AF.

Elizabeth Inglese
February 27 2017

Gluten-Free Recipe: Blueberry Coconut Pancakes

For those mornings when you want a little something special for breakfast, but don't want to put a lot of time in. This is a huge crowd pleaser- young...

Laura Madden
June 19 2013
10 Lifestyle Choices That Have Eased My Anxiety

I had developed a life-threatening addiction to my anxiety medication and then survived an accidental overdose.

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
May 12 2015
Vegan Recipe: Energizing Strawberry Cream Chia Pudding

This luscious chia pudding is comprised of some serious superfoods.

Kibby Miller
June 10 2013

Supercharge Your Journaling Practice With These Simple Tricks

"Journaling, if nothing else, is about mastering your decisions. Expressing gratitude for your good decisions is how you'll reach mastery."

Daniel Dowling
February 3 2017