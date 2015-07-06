1124 results for
5 Feng Shui Habits To Help You Find More Flow In Your Life
Days when you're “in the zone” are spectacular, right? It’s almost like you’ve become a channel for ideas and solutions as things fall into place in...
I Worked Out Like Gigi Hadid For One Week. Here's What Happened
The mental and physical benefits were unbelievable.
Why You Should Be Very Wary Of Statins
Statins are prescribed to nearly one-fourth of all American adults based on the outdated notion that lowering cholesterol levels is the way to prevent...
I Had Terrible Insomnia. Here Are The Things That Actually Helped (And What Made It Worse)
I tried everything so you don't have to.
Found: The Healthiest Snacks You Can Buy At Trader Joe’s
They're all under $6.
The Unexpected Workout That Finally Helped Me Get Fit
You can do it anywhere. Really.
Exactly What To Buy At The Store So You Never Waste Food Again
With a shopping list, too!
I Tried Naked Yoga To Feel Liberated. This Is What Happened
That cat/cow, though.
How To Balance Your Hormones With Simple Lifestyle Changes
Here's the go-to guide you've been waiting for.
Got Brain Fog? This Is What You Need To Eat For Breakfast
Use your breakfast bowl to your advantage.
Saying No Is An Art. Here's How To Do It Gracefully
"This way, the next time you're tempted to people please, you'll go a different route, saving you from resentment or burnout."
Probiotics For Kids: Everything You Need To Know
All your questions—answered.
Why This Detox Ingredient Is Everywhere Right Now + Exactly How To Use It
This is one powerful powder.
4 Ways Meditation Can Take Your Sex Life To The Next Level
Life is indeed like a box of chocolates. But here's the question: are you fully appreciating what's inside the box?
The Expert Inside-Out Beauty Tips Every Woman Should Know
A look at this health expert's 7 all-natural tips for beauty—starting from the inside out.
Is Your Gym Nicer Than Your Apartment? How Design And Tech Are Transforming Fitness
With interior designers, high-end amenities, and tech-enabled equipment, up-and-coming gyms are fancy AF.
Gluten-Free Recipe: Blueberry Coconut Pancakes
For those mornings when you want a little something special for breakfast, but don't want to put a lot of time in. This is a huge crowd pleaser- young...
10 Lifestyle Choices That Have Eased My Anxiety
I had developed a life-threatening addiction to my anxiety medication and then survived an accidental overdose.
Vegan Recipe: Energizing Strawberry Cream Chia Pudding
This luscious chia pudding is comprised of some serious superfoods.
Supercharge Your Journaling Practice With These Simple Tricks
"Journaling, if nothing else, is about mastering your decisions. Expressing gratitude for your good decisions is how you'll reach mastery."