Functional Food

The Tea A Reiki Master Drinks Every Day To Feel Centered & Grounded

Over the years Kelsey Patel and her husband have developed a grounding tea ritual that they do daily, no matter what.

#tea #reiki
Olessa Pindak
May 16
Personal Growth
Personal Growth
Recipes

This Detoxifying (Vegan!) Thanksgiving Side Dish Takes Just 10 Minutes To Make

Designed by an award-winning cookbook author but easy enough for any home cook.

#salads #snacks #holiday
Liz Moody
November 16 2017
Recipes

This Digestion-Boosting Thanksgiving Elixir Is So Much Better Than Wine

This may be the healthiest cocktail on the planet.

#vegan #snacks #holiday
Liz Moody
November 18 2017
Spirituality

Your May 2020 Numerology Forecast Calls For Some Major Transformation

No surprise here: This May is a month of transformation, according to numerology.

#COVID-19 #numerology #Journey #energy
Kaitlyn Kaerhart
May 11
Wellness Trends
Beauty
Functional Food

We Tried All The Mood-Boosting Teas & These Were The 5 Best

Whether you're feeling SAD or just want to be a little more happy, we've got you covered!

#anxiety #tea #drinks #depression
Liz Moody
February 13 2019
A 5-Night Healthy Meal Plan To Steal From This Raw Food Chef, Yogi, And Mom

Mom and yogi Sophie Jaffe shares five nights of easy weeknight dinners for her family using food-prep tools to help simplify the process.

#recipes #happiness #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods
Sophie Jaffe
January 10 2017
Friendships

What Dying Taught Me About Life, Love & The Importance Of Intuition

Shaman Durek is on a mission to teach everyone to recognize their own strength and spirituality. In this Q & A, he dives into the moment he realized...

#love #holistic healing #spirituality
mindbodygreen
September 17 2016
Integrative Health

7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 5, 2018)

There's a link between using Tinder in a committed relationship and psychopathy, a new study finds.

#news #news roundup
Lindsay Kellner
September 5 2018

Getting Easily Overwhelmed Might Just Be One Of Your Greatest Strengths. Here's Why

"Before I understood high sensitivity, I always thought there was something wrong with me."

#happiness #personal growth #self-care #self-acceptance
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
November 10 2016
Beauty
Spirituality
Mental Health

The Secret To Healing (That No Therapist Ever Told Me)

"Just as doctors in medical school are not taught about what creates physical health, therapists—at the time I was in school—weren't taught about what...

#mental health #wellness #personal growth #self-care
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
August 8 2016
Functional Food

The ONE Thing The Healthiest People We Know Do To Detox In January

We asked the country's top wellness experts what was worth prioritizing.

#Whole30 #gut health #intermittent fasting #meditation #smoothies
Liz Moody
January 8 2019
Spirituality

You're Doing The Best You Can: How To Calm Your Inner Critic During Isolation

Feeling unsafe and anxious during COVID-19? It could be your inner critic talking.

#empowerment #COVID-19 #affirmations
Athena Laz
April 29
Love

Why Every Couple Eventually Falls Out Of Love + How To Re-create The Feeling

We've always been fascinated by the idea that "falling in love" is not necessarily the same thing as "staying in love."

#love #relationships #happiness #sex
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
January 6 2016