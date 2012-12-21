11324 results for

Beauty

Make Your Own Body Butter + Sugar Scrub!

Armed with a trusted mixer and a few healthy ingredients, you can now create the perfect DIY beauty recipe that will leave your Secret Santas brimming...

#holidays
Kobi Kenzo
December 21 2012

6 Conventional Beauty Products You Need To Toss ASAP

Everyday personal care products contain thousands of chemicals that affect hormones and may be linked to various illnesses. Cosmetic manufacturers...

#toxic #beauty #diy beauty #skin #aging
Jennifer Freitas
May 23 2015

How To Harness Your Feminine Energy To Become A Powerful Leader

Power up! Unleashing your feminine side is the key to success.

#gender #abundance #feminism #personal growth
Robin Lee
February 22 2017
Personal Growth

How Tantra Can Help You Manifest More Money

This ancient Yogic practice can help you build a business

#career #manifestation #productivity #work #personal growth
Alexis Pierce
May 22 2015
Personal Growth

15 Rules to Live By

You don't have to, but they do make life a whole lot sweeter.

#happiness #gratitude #wellness #personal growth #spirituality
Jennifer Pastiloff
April 14 2012
Sex
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

10 Ways To Own Your Healing & Decide What's Best For You

Although often delivered with a swift slap in the face that leaves you wincing, disease is also an opportunity finally pay attention. To draw focus on...

#healing #mind body connection #fear
Julie Piatt
May 20 2015
Recipes
Integrative Health

5 Herbs to Heal a Broken Heart

When you experience a loss, physical pain in the chest can follow.

#Herbs #love #healing #relationships #stress
Amy Jirsa
October 18 2012

How To Go Gluten-Free Without Sacrificing Your Social Life

When I went gluten free three and a half years ago, one of my first thoughts was, “Well, there goes my social life.” After all, most social gatherings...

#gluten-free recipe #wellness #healthy foods #food
Jennifer Blanchard
June 11 2013
Travel

7 Things I Learned When I Moved To A Different Country

Every time I move, I become more aware of who I am, who my real friends are, and what I will and won’t stand for.

#friendship #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth #self-awareness
Courtney Sunday
May 19 2015

7 Ways To Actually Thrive During Mercury Retrograde In Gemini

Pause for the cause! Communication planet Mercury turns retrograde (backward) in its home sign of Gemini starting today (May 18) through June 11....

#astrology #stress management #energy
The AstroTwins
May 18 2015
Functional Food

3 Healthy Reasons To Enjoy Chocolate Every Day

Here are a few scientifically proven health benefits of consuming moderate amounts of heavenly, high-quality chocolate.

#antioxidant #cacao #wellness #healthy foods #food
Michael T. Murray, N.D.
June 10 2013
Beauty

13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen

Everything you need to know about these science-backed hydrators.

#skin care #mbgsupplements
Alexandra Engler
January 23 2015
Recovery

Why Running Helps With Addiction

I am in recovery and have been a runner for over 30 years.

#alcohol #running #happiness #addiction #personal growth
David Jones
June 9 2013

Single White Female Looking for Love.. and a Yoga Teacher

Finding a compatible yoga teacher sort of feels like finding a boo. Here are five stages in the yoga teacher search that remind me of the dating...

#love #relationships #yogis #yoga #funny
Rebecca Ketchum
December 7 2011

10 Things I Learned From People Who Survive Cancer

As a physician who interviewed women who had survived breast cancer for my art project The Woman Inside and who studied patients who experienced...

#healing #happiness #personal growth #cancer
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
June 8 2013