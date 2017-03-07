11324 results for
How Kundalini Yoga Can Help You Fall Asleep In 9 Seconds Flat
It really works.
4 Ways You Can Serve Others
The question that actually saves us from feeling lost and which also moves us forward in life.
10 Life Lessons You Learn In The Real World, Not In School
Things you realize after you graduate.
8 Daily Practices Designed To Invite More Cash: A Holistic Money Expert Explains
Exactly how to prepare for incoming Gs.
6 Tips To Create A Meditation Space
We all need a special place that we can escape to and connect with our own higher power.
You'll Never Guess Which One Of These Doctors Loves Gluten
Today's revitalize featured a rockstar panel of doctors: Mark Hyman, Joel Kahn, and Frank Lipman, who all have different opinions about gluten. Here's...
How Yoga Saved Me
Through yoga I found my truth, love, soul, and happiness.
How I Learned To Stop Hating My Introversion & Love Myself
You don't have to change to love yourself.
Vegan Strawberry Cream Cheese Ice Cream Recipe
Nothing quite beckons summer and memories of childhood like ice cream, yet if you live a dairy-free lifestyle, finding a great recipe can be a...
Mindful Parenting: 10 Things That Keep Me Sane As A Mom Of 5
You're doing great.
Why I Celebrate The Fact That I Don't Have A Supermodel Body
When I was about 11 years old, we had to do a group trust exercise in summer camp. The goal of the exercise was to get all the campers through a...
Yes, The Path To Enlightenment Is Painful
Pain isn't the enemy.
This One Change Will Help You Lose Weight (It Has Nothing To Do With Food)
Did you know eating healthfully isn't just about what you eat?
DIY: Make Your Own Protein Bars
They're fast, easy-to-make, healthy, and oh-so-yummyful!
6 Roundup-Free Weed Killers
If you have a lawn, chances are your weeds are growing like, well, weeds. Before you reach for Roundup—said to be the world’s most popular...
5 Ways Kundalini Yoga Can Bring More Abundance Into Your Life
It's so simple.
5 Mid-Year Resolutions
Who says we need to wait until next year to start setting goals, anyway?
5 Ways to Harness Your Sexual Energy
I'm talking about being connected with the part of myself that is a sexual being, and being synced with and charged by that energy on a regular basis.
How I Finally Healed From Binge Eating
First step: Get enough healthy fats.