11324 results for
I Got A $1,000 'Smart' Bassinet To Help My Baby Sleep. Was It Worth It?
Whoever said you can't buy happiness never tried lulling their baby to sleep in a smart bassinet.
I've Had Curves & I've Had A 6-Pack. Here's What I Know About Body Image
Having walked the earth in many body types, here are the things I’ve learned.
3 Truths I Learned After Losing A Job I Hated
Getting let go was actually the wake-up call I needed. It forced me to look in the mirror and examine everything in my life. In the process, I learned...
The Silent Epidemic Nobody Is Talking About + What To Do About It
Doctors aren't talking about it with their patients. Most of those afflicted aren’t talking about it with each other. And many look well enough on the...
This Is The New, Groundbreaking Way To Treat Acne
Could the remedy for temperamental skin be a diet rather than a cream?
How Slowing Down Led Me To A Fitter, More Productive Life
I said goodbye to go-go-go and hello to slow-slow-slow.
How To Make Cooking Easier When You're Detoxing From Sugar
Once you make the decision to do a sugar detox, it’s advisable that you come up with a recipe game plan to help ensure your success. Here are a few...
Your May 2017 Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?
"The headline news arrives May 19, when the second of three rare Saturn-Uranus trines brings revolutionary progress and sweeping change."
How To Create A Life Of True Fulfillment
At the root of all these frustrations is a misunderstanding about who we really are and the nature of true fulfillment.
17 Insanely Easy Ways To Make Your Life A Little Greener
Most of us can agree that the planet could use a little love, but it's nearly impossible to find an approachable guide to sustainable living.
Butter Really Is A Health Food: A Functional Medicine Doctor Explains
We dive into the science.
A DIY Facial Massage For Radiant, Glowing Skin
Many of us are programmed to believe we need to keep our fingers and hands away from our face to maintain clear skin. We take our makeup off with...
Being Nice Is Overrated (And Other Things Turning 50 Taught Me)
Fifty and feeling fantastic
I'm A Yogi Who Started Meditating Every Day For A Week. Here's What Happened
11 minutes every day makes a huge difference.
What I Learned When I Finally Embraced My Sexuality
For years, I stuffed down the fact that I was gay. I so badly wanted to fit in with everyone else that I lived my life to appease others. I became...
Want To Start A Health Revolution? Begin In Your Kitchen
People sometimes ask me how to take on the multi-trillion dollar food industry and send a message that we’re tired of the sugary, processed,...
Summer Green Beans With Garden Pesto (Vegan Recipe)
Here in the Northeast, the summer growing season is in full swing. Green string beans can be found all over at farm stands, farmers' markets, in CSA...
Why You Should Say "F*%k Brunch" & What To Do Instead
Don't worry, there will still be lots of food.
Red Light Therapy: Benefits For Skin, Hair & Side Effects
Here's the scoop on red light therapy's benefits, side effects, and how to try it out yourself.
I Gave Up Caffeine Cold Turkey. Here's What Happened (Even I Was Surprised!)
Plus, the surprising way it affected my gut.