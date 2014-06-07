7049 results for

5 Reasons Thinking About Death Will Make Your Life Better

There's a narrative in our culture that we find clarity when we face death. We come closer to our values and consider what's truly important to us....

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
June 7 2014

I Went To The U.S. Army's Resilience Boot Camp. Here's What I Learned About Mental Toughness

I used to think I was resilient. But when I contracted a mysterious illness (which turned out to be a chronic autoimmune disease) at age 28, I quickly...

Michaela Haas
December 4 2015

Gluten-Free Recipe: Super Protein Carrot Salad

I love layering salads. Each component adds its own distinctive taste, and when sampled together the result is a vibrant symphony of flavors. Making a...

Silvia Bianco
August 12 2013
I Was Held At Gunpoint. Here's What I Wish Everyone Knew About Trauma

Ultimately, that night taught me so many valuable lessons about the importance of faith and resilience.

Samantha Messersmith
November 28 2015
What is Ghee and Why Should I Care?

Ghee can be part of your nourishing lifestyle, too!

Katherine Leonard, M.S.
October 17 2012
Healthy Mexican Salad with Kale

This simple salad makes a tasty and delicious side with your dinner.

Krysten Jorgensen
October 17 2012
10 Reasons Why I LOVE Pilates

Is it possible that one exercise system can keep inspiring and challenging you to be your very best self, help you create the body you were always...

Jennifer Kries
September 20 2012

How Meditation Helped Me Deal With Loneliness

I’ve struggled with loneliness a lot. I live in Los Angeles by myself, far from my family in New Jersey. I don’t have a family of my own, and I’ve...

Julianna Raye
May 29 2014
6 Reasons Why a Home-Yoga-Party Can Be a Good Alternative for a Girls Night Out

Why wouldn’t we feed ourselves with prana in the presence of our favorite divine women?

Iris Josephina
May 11 2012
Be Where You Are, Not Where You Think You Should Be

I hear it every day from my lovely, clever, go-get-’em clients: Why isn’t this happening faster? I’m doing everything right – I’m sick of waiting....

Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
August 5 2013
7 Flowers to Color Your Mood

Flowers are a wonderful way to bring color and positive energy into your life.

Jayme Barrett
December 15 2011
I Went Vegan & Suffered From Anxiety, Candida Overgrowth, Acne & More. Here's Why

It wasn't the fault of a plant-based diet, but here's where I personally went wrong.

Samantha Lahonen
November 20 2015
We Can't Give What We Don't Have

We can only give what we have in us to give. And there's plenty - if we nourish it.

Andi Saitowitz
May 9 2012