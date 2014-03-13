7155 results for

Cinnamon Oatmeal With Cashew Milk (Gluten Free)

Raw oatmeal is super easy to make, but it's important to soak the oats beforehand to reduce their phytic acid content.

Binny Liu
March 13 2014
The Best Booze Options If You're Cutting Back On Sugar

Here's the dirt on some of your favorite drinks.

Sarah Wilson
August 14 2014
Why You Should Eat Local

If you’ve ever grown your own food before, you know how satisfying it is to grow, pick, prepare, and eat the fruits of your labor. Eating local is not...

Lauren Fowler, R.D.
August 7 2013
Why It Might Be Time To Give Up Juices & Smoothies

Over the past 25 years we have seen a massive upswing in the marketing and growth behind juices and smoothies. As of 2012, Barron's reported that...

Summer Rayne Oakes
February 17 2015

An Anti-Inflammatory Aloe Vera Smoothie To Help You Detox

Don't be intimidated by this spiny, gigantic, prehistoric-looking leaf that seems more at home in the dry desert than on your supermarket shelf. Go...

Shannon Vaughn
April 6 2015
Tonight's Scorpio Full Moon Is Filled With Passion & Potential. Here's What To Do For It

The full Pink Moon in Scorpio could bring some interesting intel and colorful confessions to light, especially once it reaches its peak around 8:58...

The AstroTwins
April 29 2018
Every Introvert Needs To Know About This Self-Care Practice

Once you start this one, you'll never go back.

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
April 28 2018
The Scary Truth About Millennials And Alcohol Abuse

Thirty-one percent of American alcoholics are young people, and over half of young alcoholics have been diagnosed with anti-social personality...

Lena Elkins
April 29 2016
3 Simple Ayurvedic Strategies That Totally Transformed My Sleep

My quest for better sleep finally brought me to the ancient science of Ayurveda, the world's oldest healing system. By following three simple...

Ananta Ripa Ajmera
April 26 2016
Avoiding Lectins: How To Heal Your Gut & Avoid Inflammation

All the reasons these foods should be off-limits.

Steven Gundry, M.D.
April 17 2018
What To Know About Histamine Intolerance & Eating A Low-Histamine Diet

Headaches, anxiety, period problems and beyond can all come back to histamine.

Lindsay Boyers
October 3 2013
Jam Dot Cookies

These easy-to-make cookies are full of nutrients.

Gilda Mulero
October 14 2011
This Is How I Knew A Vegan Diet Was Right For Me

Is your body telling you exactly what it needs?

Lauren Panoff, R.D., MPH
April 15 2018