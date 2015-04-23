7155 results for

Integrative Health

DIY Foot Reflexology: 7 Pressure Points To Reduce Stress & Boost Metabolism

Your thoughts and visualizations affect the world around you — starting with your body. If your goal is the best possible version of yourself, picture...

#healing #visualization #reflexology #relaxation
Laura Norman, M.S., LMT
April 23 2015
Pro Organizers Can't Get Enough Of These Beautiful Home Storage Tools

Be prepared to want to declutter immediately.

#minimalism
Emma Loewe
May 26 2018

What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Sleep Better Naturally

I knew I had to make sleep a priority for my health. Here are the six strategies that worked.

#sleep #health #sleeping
Mark Hyman, M.D.
May 23 2016

Why You Should Never Buy Products With Microbeads

I grew up just a block away from Lake Michigan, dunked my head in all five Great Lakes two summers ago and thought I knew the lakes pretty well. I am...

#toxic #beauty #environmentalism #skin
Environmental Working Group
August 25 2014
Integrative Health

Confinement Month: 26 Days Of Reclusivity & Healing For New Mothers

You can't wash your hair, drink cold water, or do any chores.

#pregnancy #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Amy Chang
May 23 2018
Personal Growth

How A Traumatic Brain Injury Inspired Me To Become An Energy Healer

Even as an ICU nurse, I had no idea how debilitating this disorder could be.

#healing #personal growth #self-awareness #chakras #energy
Andrea Mutascio, R.N.
March 2 2015
Functional Food
A Guide To Pretty, Eco-Friendly Curtains That'll Play Up Any Window

These organic and recycled panels will give your home an easy eco-refresh.

#greener goods #home designs #green living
mindbodygreen
May 19 2016

5 Simple Choices To Be Your Healthiest Self

When asked about his diet, one of my heroes, Jack LaLanne, who was still in killer shape into his 80s, used to say, “Eat real food!”

#digestion #Acupuncture #healthy foods #food #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Phil Veneziano, M.S., LAc
June 3 2013
Recovery

Why You Should Have A Little Dark Chocolate Every Day

Do you ever feel like health advice has bipolar disorder or at the very least, mood swings? One day margarine is going to save your heart and then we...

#healing #antioxidant #heart disease #personal growth #chocolate
Will Clower, PhD
February 28 2014
Parenting
PAID CONTENT FOR ALOHA

9 Reasons Why You Need Powdered Green Juice

When it comes to wellness, we've heard all the shoulds. "You should juice, you should eat right, you should exercise, meditate, have more sex!" We get...

#healing #wellness #partnered posts #healthy foods
mindbodygreen
February 27 2014

10 Natural Ways to Recover Faster After Exercise

Want to avoid taking a handful of ibuprofen for muscle soreness after a workout? Here are a few of my favorite natural methods (backed by science).

#pain #inflammation #workout
Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 15 2016
Parenting

55 Real Moms Share Their Best Pieces Of Life Advice

You'll want to bookmark this one.

#motherhood
Leigh Weingus
May 13 2018

9 Tips For Healthy, Fun, Injury-Free Running

There is the thinking behind what's going to help you run your best for the rest of your life, and then there's the action you need to take. Here is...

#running #training advice #running tips #wellness
Jordan Metzl, M.D.
April 14 2015
Integrative Health

DIY: Use Beeswax Instead Of Plastic Wrap

Beeswax smells like flowers. Like the blue, violet and crimson blooms of springtime in the South. Beeswax is warm in your palms and heavy, and if you...

#healthy recipes #wellness #inspiration
Kristen Hedges
April 13 2013
Recipes

Diggin' Fennel

I was recently introduced to fennel and I’m wondering how I’ve gone so long without it!

#healing #healthy recipes #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods
Rachel Frank-Tuomey, M.A.
May 21 2012
Food Trends

10 Ways To Make Smoothies Your Go-To Fast Food

Smoothies are my favorite example of a perfectly balanced meal.

#healthy recipes #smoothies #healthy foods #food
Tana Amen, R.N.
May 29 2013