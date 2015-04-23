7155 results for
DIY Foot Reflexology: 7 Pressure Points To Reduce Stress & Boost Metabolism
Your thoughts and visualizations affect the world around you — starting with your body. If your goal is the best possible version of yourself, picture...
Pro Organizers Can't Get Enough Of These Beautiful Home Storage Tools
Be prepared to want to declutter immediately.
What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Sleep Better Naturally
I knew I had to make sleep a priority for my health. Here are the six strategies that worked.
Why You Should Never Buy Products With Microbeads
I grew up just a block away from Lake Michigan, dunked my head in all five Great Lakes two summers ago and thought I knew the lakes pretty well. I am...
Confinement Month: 26 Days Of Reclusivity & Healing For New Mothers
You can't wash your hair, drink cold water, or do any chores.
How A Traumatic Brain Injury Inspired Me To Become An Energy Healer
Even as an ICU nurse, I had no idea how debilitating this disorder could be.
You Can Buy Everything You Need To Heal Your Gut For Under $20. Here's Your Shopping List
Straight from one of the country's biggest gut health experts.
A Guide To Pretty, Eco-Friendly Curtains That'll Play Up Any Window
These organic and recycled panels will give your home an easy eco-refresh.
5 Simple Choices To Be Your Healthiest Self
When asked about his diet, one of my heroes, Jack LaLanne, who was still in killer shape into his 80s, used to say, “Eat real food!”
Should You Be Toning Your Vagus Nerve? Here's How It Can Calm Anxiety & Aid Digestion
It's way easier than you think.
Why You Should Have A Little Dark Chocolate Every Day
Do you ever feel like health advice has bipolar disorder or at the very least, mood swings? One day margarine is going to save your heart and then we...
Pregnant & Uncomfortable? There's A Pose For That
So long, back pain and swollen ankles.
9 Reasons Why You Need Powdered Green Juice
When it comes to wellness, we've heard all the shoulds. "You should juice, you should eat right, you should exercise, meditate, have more sex!" We get...
10 Natural Ways to Recover Faster After Exercise
Want to avoid taking a handful of ibuprofen for muscle soreness after a workout? Here are a few of my favorite natural methods (backed by science).
55 Real Moms Share Their Best Pieces Of Life Advice
You'll want to bookmark this one.
9 Tips For Healthy, Fun, Injury-Free Running
There is the thinking behind what's going to help you run your best for the rest of your life, and then there's the action you need to take. Here is...
Intermittent Fasting? Here's The Right Way To Break Your Fast
What you eat still matters.
DIY: Use Beeswax Instead Of Plastic Wrap
Beeswax smells like flowers. Like the blue, violet and crimson blooms of springtime in the South. Beeswax is warm in your palms and heavy, and if you...
Diggin' Fennel
I was recently introduced to fennel and I’m wondering how I’ve gone so long without it!
10 Ways To Make Smoothies Your Go-To Fast Food
Smoothies are my favorite example of a perfectly balanced meal.