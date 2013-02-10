7155 results for
How To Make Beet Burgers (Vegan Recipe)
Sadly, many veggie burgers out there contain tons of junk, fake meat, and very few actual veggies.
This 6-Step Guide Is The Key To Saving Your Marriage
There are a lot of lose-lose strategies out there. This one will help you win.
So You Want Your Family To Eat Healthy: Here's Everything You Need To Know
It doesn't have to be stressful. In fact, it can be a lot of fun.
4 Superfoods To Power Your Workout
Superfoods are extremely potent and nutritious foods that can have a big impact on your health. You may notice your local health food store has...
Hot Yoga: A Complete Guide
The basics, the sweat, the styles—all explained.
3 Gut-Healthy Bowls For A Delicious Week
Get your bowl on.
10 Benefits of Being Uncomfortable
Most of life makes up uncomfortable.
Why The Microbiome Is Your Key To Glowing Skin & Healthy Weight
The microbiome is the tiny universe of bacteria that exists inside every human body. In the past, we only focused on the ways harmful bacteria...
The Best Mattress & Pillow For Every Kind Of Sleeper
No matter how you sleep, it's probably time to treat yourself to a body pillow.
The Easiest Beet Smoothie You'll Ever Make
When you feel ready to rev up your system, it doesn’t have to be expensive or extremely complicated. Simply removing all other food sources of fats,...
5 Addictive Types Of Stress + How To Kick The Habit
According to the most recent APA "Stress in America" survey, more than 4 out of 10 American adults (42 percent) report that their stress levels have...
How Do You Eat Intuitively When Your Intuition Just Wants French Fries?
I keep trying to tune in, but the voice inside me keeps asking for cake.
How To Successfully Banish Sugar Cravings
Small shifts that have a big impact.
Red Velvet (Beet!) Brownies
Skip the red food dye and add some detox-friendly beets to your brownies! A healthy take on the classic dessert, with a rich and creamy cashew...
7 Simple Food Rules For A Long, Happy Life
Preventive medicine is the best form of medicine.
Yummy Tomato Chickpea Curry
You don’t spend two years living in London without developing a love for Indian food. There, a curry takeaway is as common as ordering in pizza for...
Mediterranean Salad With Swiss Chard & Quinoa
Step aside, kale! Add swiss chard to your next meal.
How To Raise A Body-Neutral Daughter, According To A Child Psychologist
It's a slippery slope, but you can do it.
How To Stock A Paleo Pantry
Going grain-free, dairy-free, and processed sugar-free can be shocking initially to most people. The ingredients that we grew up using and are...
5 Everyday Spices That Can Help You Lose Weight
Rev your metabolism AND maximize flavor.