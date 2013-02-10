7155 results for

Recipes

How To Make Beet Burgers (Vegan Recipe)

Sadly, many veggie burgers out there contain tons of junk, fake meat, and very few actual veggies.

#vegan #food #vegan recipes #whole foods
Sara Jane Mercer
February 10 2013
Love

This 6-Step Guide Is The Key To Saving Your Marriage

There are a lot of lose-lose strategies out there. This one will help you win.

#marriage #dating
Jillian Turecki
June 16 2018
Parenting

So You Want Your Family To Eat Healthy: Here's Everything You Need To Know

It doesn't have to be stressful. In fact, it can be a lot of fun.

#motherhood #food sensitivity
Ashley Koch
June 15 2018

4 Superfoods To Power Your Workout

Superfoods are extremely potent and nutritious foods that can have a big impact on your health. You may notice your local health food store has...

#nutrition #fitness #wellness #healthy foods #superfoods
Summer Sanders
May 6 2015
Routines

Hot Yoga: A Complete Guide

The basics, the sweat, the styles—all explained.

#athleisure #yoga
Kristin McGee
June 14 2018
Recipes
Personal Growth

Why The Microbiome Is Your Key To Glowing Skin & Healthy Weight

The microbiome is the tiny universe of bacteria that exists inside every human body. In the past, we only focused on the ways harmful bacteria...

#beauty #happiness #digestion #personal growth #microbiome
Raphael Kellman, M.D.
March 14 2015
Home

The Best Mattress & Pillow For Every Kind Of Sleeper

No matter how you sleep, it's probably time to treat yourself to a body pillow.

#sleep #organic
Emma Loewe
June 8 2018

The Easiest Beet Smoothie You'll Ever Make

When you feel ready to rev up your system, it doesn’t have to be expensive or extremely complicated. Simply removing all other food sources of fats,...

#smoothies #cleanse #detox #juicing #food
Kobi Kenzo
April 25 2013

5 Addictive Types Of Stress + How To Kick The Habit

According to the most recent APA "Stress in America" survey, more than 4 out of 10 American adults (42 percent) report that their stress levels have...

#stress #happiness #addiction #mind body connection #wellness
Judith Orloff, M.D.
March 10 2014
Food Trends

How Do You Eat Intuitively When Your Intuition Just Wants French Fries?

I keep trying to tune in, but the voice inside me keeps asking for cake.

#stress #flexibility #digestion #body positivity #snacks
Robyn Youkilis
June 5 2018

Red Velvet (Beet!) Brownies

Skip the red food dye and add some detox-friendly beets to your brownies! A healthy take on the classic dessert, with a rich and creamy cashew...

#gluten-free recipe #dessert #healthy recipes #wellness #vegan
Allison Day
March 28 2014

7 Simple Food Rules For A Long, Happy Life

Preventive medicine is the best form of medicine.

#nutrition #heart disease #health #healthy foods
Mark Hyman, M.D.
May 30 2016

Yummy Tomato Chickpea Curry

You don’t spend two years living in London without developing a love for Indian food. There, a curry takeaway is as common as ordering in pizza for...

#healing #vegetarian #vegan recipes
Nikki Croes
November 9 2012
Recipes

Mediterranean Salad With Swiss Chard & Quinoa

Step aside, kale! Add swiss chard to your next meal.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #chefs #quinoa
Silvia Bianco
August 29 2014
Parenting

How To Stock A Paleo Pantry

Going grain-free, dairy-free, and processed sugar-free can be shocking initially to most people. The ingredients that we grew up using and are...

#Paleo #gluten #healthy foods #whole foods
Danielle Walker
March 6 2014