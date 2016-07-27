7155 results for

Motivation

How I Finally Stopped Seeing Exercise As A Chore

It's time to get back into your exercise groove.

#workout
Jamie Krauss Hess
July 27 2016
Mental Health

A Psychologist's 5 Essential Tips For Stopping A Panic Attack

These might just be the only tips simple enough for us to ACTUALLY remember them next time we feel a panic attack coming on.

#holistic healing #anxiety #stress #personal growth #panic attack
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
July 27 2016
Food Trends
Functional Food
Outdoors

This Woman Has Hiked Thousands Of Miles. Here's What She Eats On The Trail

When you're hiking 20 miles a day, pizza probably isn't in the cards for you.

#outdoors #hiking
Leigh Weingus
July 25 2016
Recipes

Protein-Packed Green Smoothie

There’s enough raw spinach in this smoothie to say you had a salad for breakfast, so basically you can’t go wrong.

#smoothie #caffeine #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Kathryn Budig
October 31 2013
Personal Growth

Why We Should Be Like Water & Live With Ease

It is refined, formless, and flexible yet quietly and humbly powerful.

#relationships #happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness
Maria Mooney, MSW, LSW
April 12 2012
Personal Growth

10 Choices That Will Guide You To A Regret-Free Life

A few tips to stop regretting the things you can’t change and to focus instead on how to live now.

#relationships #friendship #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
June 14 2015

How To Become More Mindful Using Nothing But A Journal

At the core of it, mindfulness is about paying attention.

#mindfulness #journaling #personal growth
Jaclyn Desforges
July 24 2016

These Are The Most Dangerous Hidden Toxins, According To The EWG

Find out what chemicals should be at the top the EPA's radar (and yours).

#news #toxins at home #detox
Environmental Working Group
July 21 2016
Personal Growth

Simple Tips For Renourishing Your Depleted Body

Here are a few tips to help increase your nutrient intake easily.

#healing #nutrition #Vitamin D #Vitamin C #coconut water
Pauline Hanuise
February 26 2013

5 Ways To Get Your Body On Track When You're Super Stressed

Most people think of stress as emotional stress, like death, divorce, and loss of a job to name a few. Those definitely are stressful experiences, but...

#stress #inflammation #meditation #relaxation #wellness
Dr. Doni Wilson
April 14 2014
Functional Food

6 Hormone-Balancing Foods For Women

It's time to give these superfoods a try

#food as medicine #hormones #food
Robyn Srigley
June 10 2015
Meditation

7 Insider Tips To Make Meditation Easier

As a full-time meditation teacher of over eight years, I’ve discovered a lot about what it takes for the average person to master the practice.

#stress #meditation #mindfulness #personal growth #self-awareness
Light Watkins
April 21 2015
Healthy Weight

Why Eating More (Not Less) Can Help You Lose Weight

A car can't run on fumes alone, and neither can your body.

#how to lose weight #wellness #weight loss
Angelique Johnson, M.S.
June 9 2015

I'd Never Been Able To Meditate. Here's What Finally Worked For Me

Once you start pounding the pavement, you won't look back.

#running #meditation #meditation tricks
Leigh Weingus
July 18 2016
Functional Food

What's A Bone Broth Fast + Should You Try One?

Just adding some bone broth to your regular routine could have great benefits.

#nutrition #food as medicine #food
Josh Axe, DNM, D.C., CNS
July 17 2016
Recipes

How To Make Caramel Without Using Sugar

Add this sugar-free caramel to your favorite treat (we recommend chocolate).

#Raw Food #raw #almond butter #vegan #healthy foods
Julie Van den Kerchove
October 6 2014
Beauty

How I Eased My Cystic Acne By Switching To A Plant-Based Diet

Becoming a vegan cleared 22-year-old health blogger Hayley Ferretti's cystic acne.

#healing #beauty #inspiration
Hayley Ferretti
July 16 2016
Motivation

10 Easy Ways To Improve Your Health

The time for making official New Year's resolutions may have passed, but it's never too late to reshape and revitalize your lifestyle.

#smoothie #gluten #stress #pilates #personal growth
Jessica Sepel
February 20 2013