Integrative Health

Oral Allergy Syndrome: What It Is + 6 Ways To Improve It

Do you ever get a tingling, itchy, or scratchy tongue or throat after eating certain raw fruits, vegetables, nuts, or seeds? You aren't alone. In...

#allergies #health #food #food sensitivity
Romilly Hodges, M.S., CNS
February 6 2016
Integrative Health
Spirituality

Squash, Carrot, and Ginger Soup (A Fall Flavors Bonanza!)

This beautiful orange soup is incredibly nurturing on a cold day. The squash, carrots, and sweet potatoes get their orange color from carotenoids,...

#soup #healthy recipes #personal growth #healthy foods #pumpkin
Margo Shapiro Bachman
December 3 2013
Climate Change

9 Actually Good Things Humans Did For The Planet In 2015

The environmental movement reached some seriously impressive milestones in 2015

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
December 30 2015
Beauty
Recipes

How My Cancer Diagnosis Changed My Diet

Yes, I’m talking about becoming a vegan.

#recipes #soup #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Elina Fuhrman
February 2 2016
Beauty
Integrative Health

Meet The Blood-Sugar-Balancing Tea You've Never Heard Of

The health benefits of pu-erh, including better blood sugar balance and heart health.

#tea #Blood Sugar #metabolism #sugar
Marvin Singh, M.D.
March 11 2019
Recovery
Functional Food
Spirituality

How To Use Crystals To Manifest Health & Happiness

Healing crystals are having a moment. It seems like everyone — from Katy Perry to Miranda Kerr — has recently started dishing on their high-vibe...

#holistic healing #spirituality #energy
Heather Askinosie
January 29 2016

Avoid a Detox Crisis! Common Snags and How to Dodge Them

As natural health enthusiasts, we all love the idea of total-body cleansing and detox, right?

#detox
Isaac Eliaz, M.D., M.S., LAc
November 14 2012
Spirituality

6 Questions To Journal On For The Pisces New Moon

Turn on an ocean soundscape and get writing.

#journaling #astrology
Alexandra Roxo
March 5 2019
Recipes
Women's Health

If You Get Yeast Infections Before (Or During) Your Period, You're Not Alone

How to prevent yeast infections during your period, including cutting down on sugar and only washing with water.

#hormones #microbiome
Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D.
March 2 2019
Home

Sugar Is As Addictive As Cocaine—And The Withdrawal Is Just As Real. A Doctor Explains Exactly How To Deal With It

A holistic psychiatrist shares her foolproof plan for getting through the worst of withdrawal.

#addiction #mbgnosugarweek #sugar
Ellen Vora, M.D.
June 21 2017

Anti-Inflammatory Green Smoothie With Turmeric

Inflammation has a wide range of causes, and is often disguised as anything from weight gain to skin problems, headaches to depression.

#smoothie #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
AJ Govoni
March 9 2014
Beauty

An All-Natural Aesthetician Spills Her Secrets For Gorgeous Skin

Using high-quality natural products that are prepared with intention and contain mindfully sourced therapeutic-grade ingredients elevates a beauty...

#beauty diary #beauty #skin #self-care
Britta Plug
January 20 2016