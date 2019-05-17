189 results for

Home
Recipes

9 Ways To Use Condiments & Toppings To Jazz Up Bland Dishes

Consider this your go-to list of pantry and fridge staples that can make even the most basic dish interesting!

#lunch #vegetarian
Laura Lea Bryant
May 2
Spirituality

How To Use Crystals For Better Sleep + 4 To Get Started With

Here are a few good-vibe stones to keep beside your bed or under your pillow for extra peaceful ZzzzZzzzzs.

#sleep #crystals
Laura Ellis
November 6 2016
Climate Change

An Eco-Checklist To Take With You Every Time You Go Shopping

Save the world's forests from your local grocery store.

#social good #environmentalism #Planet For All
Emma Loewe
April 27 2018

Should Runners Eat More Fat To Burn More Fat?

I tried it. Here's what I found out.

#running #running tips
Laura Peifer
May 29 2017
Recipes

Simple & Comforting Dinner: Sweet Potato Cottage Pie

This is a take on my grandmother’s ragout, which she made by cutting an onion into quarters and frying it in a little olive oil with 2 cloves of...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food
Laura Santtini
December 20 2015
Spirituality

I Always Hide Crystals In My Bra. Here's Why

Your dreams and aspirations are precious and sensitive things, especially in the beginning. Of course, there's a time and place to stand up and tell...

#holistic healing #energy
Laura Ellis
October 14 2016
Motivation

Steal It! The Australian Yoga Secret We're Obsessing Over

Prepare to be jealous, non-Aussies.

#yoga
Leigh Weingus
May 9 2017

A 10-Move Workout You Can Do In 10 Minutes (Video)

Here’s a great, effective and quick full-body routine you can do anywhere! No equipment or gym required, just a mat for comfort. Make sure to check...

#training advice #outdoors #how to lose weight #workout #fitness
Laura McDonald
May 17 2015
Home

There Are 1,000s Of Plants Your Pet Won't Love As Much As You Do

Here's the list all pet owners should be referencing.

#plants #dogs
Emma Loewe
March 12 2019
Parenting
Recipes
Women's Health
Love

Infidelity Can Be A Crucial Tool For Personal Growth. Here's Why

Whether you're the cheater or you've been cheated on, this is a must-read.

#toxic relationships
Laura Brown
February 23 2018
Love

The Small Tweak That Will Help You Manifest Your Perfect Partner

Your subconscious is getting in the way, but you can change that.

#dating
Laura Brown
February 18 2018
Integrative Health
Off-the-Grid

This Act Of Self-Care Isn't Great For The Environment. Here's How To Tweak It

You use green products at home—why not do it at your salon?

#environmentalism
Laura Baross
February 3 2018

Vegan Chocolate Truffles You'll Want To Eat Every Day

With the perfect smooth and rich filling, these Chocolate Truffles satisfy even the most sinful chocolate lover’s taste buds! They're beautiful enough...

#recipes #dessert #healthy foods #food #chocolate
Laura Marquis
February 21 2016
Personal Growth

What Day Of The Week Should You Start A New Routine Or Habit?

With all our goals for the new year on our minds, we wanted to see what the best day is to launch our plans.

#manifesting
Eliza Sullivan
January 12
Recipes