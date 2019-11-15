123 results for
Laura Dern On How Her Well-Being Routine Has Changed Amid The Pandemic
"We've had an opportunity to look at our well-being in a really integrative way these last few months."
How My Baby's Arrival Changed My Whole Perspective On Balance
A refreshing perspective on balance after baby.
The Ultimate Breakfast Treat: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pancakes
Customizable and family-friendly, these are the ultimate comfort food.
Skip Boring Scones: Make These Glazed, Gluten-Free, Lemon Ones Instead
The perfect blend of zingy and sweet.
Healthy Fudgy Chocolate Avocado Blender Muffins Are A Pick-Me-Up Treat
Plus, they're easy to master and utterly decadent.
This Healthy Breakfast Cake (No, Really) Will Revolutionize Your Mornings
It's gluten-free and vegan too!
We Predict: These Will Be The Quarantine Cocktails Of The Summer
We reached out to some of our favorite R.D.s and food experts to tell us what healthy cocktails and mocktails they'll be sipping on this season.
This Is How You Keep Avocados In That Perfect Ripe Stage For Months
It's easier than you think—freeze 'em!
An Interior Designer's Top Zero-Waste, Nontoxic Painting Tips
An eco-friendly home retouch you can be proud of.
Study Finds 352 New Genetic Risk Indicators For Breast Cancer
These 350 genetic risk indicators point toward breast cancer.
Actress & Yogi Laura Prepon's Favorite No-Fuss Dinner
Actress and yogi Laura Prepon (Orange is the New Black) and integrative nutritionist Elizabeth Troy want to make cooking for good health easy and...
The 6-Ingredient Vegan Peach Cobbler You'll Want To Make Tonight
Celebrate stone fruit season with this ultra-simple (and totally healthy) dessert.
Cashew Milk So Good, You'll Forget Almond Milk Even Exists
Making nondairy milk is simpler than you might think.
Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This August
Apocalypses, JELL-O, and a laugh-out-loud look at sobriety.
Vegan Peanut Butter Fudge (Just 2 Ingredients!)
Nobody who tastes this would guess that it's healthy.
If We Had To Guess, These 7 Art Prints Would Look Great In Your Home
They're all by female artists, too.
How To Use Crystals For Better Sleep + 4 To Get Started With
Here are a few good-vibe stones to keep beside your bed or under your pillow for extra peaceful ZzzzZzzzzs.
9 Ways To Use Condiments & Toppings To Jazz Up Bland Dishes
Consider this your go-to list of pantry and fridge staples that can make even the most basic dish interesting!
Simple & Comforting Dinner: Sweet Potato Cottage Pie
This is a take on my grandmother’s ragout, which she made by cutting an onion into quarters and frying it in a little olive oil with 2 cloves of...