123 results for

Integrative Health

Laura Dern On How Her Well-Being Routine Has Changed Amid The Pandemic

"We've had an opportunity to look at our well-being in a really integrative way these last few months."

#social good #celebrity #environmentalism
Kristine Thomason
June 25
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made

How My Baby's Arrival Changed My Whole Perspective On Balance

A refreshing perspective on balance after baby.

#partner
Krista Soriano
November 15 2019
Recipes

The Ultimate Breakfast Treat: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pancakes

Customizable and family-friendly, these are the ultimate comfort food.

#breakfast #gluten-free
Laura Lea Bryant
April 17
Recipes
Recipes
Food Trends

We Predict: These Will Be The Quarantine Cocktails Of The Summer

We reached out to some of our favorite R.D.s and food experts to tell us what healthy cocktails and mocktails they'll be sipping on this season.

#alcohol #COVID-19 #drinks #kombucha
Olessa Pindak
May 23
Functional Food
Off-the-Grid

An Interior Designer's Top Zero-Waste, Nontoxic Painting Tips

An eco-friendly home retouch you can be proud of.

#environmentalism
Laura Baross
March 11 2018
Women's Health

Study Finds 352 New Genetic Risk Indicators For Breast Cancer

These 350 genetic risk indicators point toward breast cancer.

#news #cancer
Abby Moore
January 9
Recipes

Actress & Yogi Laura Prepon's Favorite No-Fuss Dinner

Actress and yogi Laura Prepon (Orange is the New Black) and integrative nutritionist Elizabeth Troy want to make cooking for good health easy and...

#recipes #healthy recipes #food
Elizabeth Troy
March 6 2016

The 6-Ingredient Vegan Peach Cobbler You'll Want To Make Tonight

Celebrate stone fruit season with this ultra-simple (and totally healthy) dessert.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #healthy recipes #paleo recipes
Laura Marquis
August 14 2016
Recipes

Cashew Milk So Good, You'll Forget Almond Milk Even Exists

Making nondairy milk is simpler than you might think.

#recipes #healthy recipes #food #vegan recipes
Laura Marquis
January 16 2016
Wellness Trends

Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This August

Apocalypses, JELL-O, and a laugh-out-loud look at sobriety.

#alcohol #Well Read #grief
Liz Moody
August 2 2018
Recipes

Vegan Peanut Butter Fudge (Just 2 Ingredients!)

Nobody who tastes this would guess that it's healthy.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #food #vegan recipes
Laura Marquis
January 14 2016
Home
Spirituality

How To Use Crystals For Better Sleep + 4 To Get Started With

Here are a few good-vibe stones to keep beside your bed or under your pillow for extra peaceful ZzzzZzzzzs.

#sleep #crystals
Laura Ellis
November 6 2016
Recipes

9 Ways To Use Condiments & Toppings To Jazz Up Bland Dishes

Consider this your go-to list of pantry and fridge staples that can make even the most basic dish interesting!

#lunch #vegetarian
Laura Lea Bryant
May 2
Recipes

Simple & Comforting Dinner: Sweet Potato Cottage Pie

This is a take on my grandmother’s ragout, which she made by cutting an onion into quarters and frying it in a little olive oil with 2 cloves of...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food
Laura Santtini
December 20 2015