7 Brain Benefits Of Cutting Wheat Out Of Your Diet

Should you consider giving up grains? Dr. William Davis thinks so. The following is an excerpt from his new book, Wheat Belly Total Health. Please...

#celiac #gluten #food as medicine #wellness #dementia
William Davis, M.D.
May 16 2015

Gluten-Free Chocolate Coated Peanut Butter Protein Balls

As the holidays near, it's quickly becoming that time of the year where we're constantly bombarded with sweets. And while it's fine to indulge in your...

#healthy recipes #protein #almond milk #healthy foods #food
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
November 15 2013

The Conscious Guide To Planning A Sustainable Wedding

With that in mind, I'm going to share the process my husband and I went through to incorporate elements of sustainability and plan a wedding that was...

#outdoors #happiness #green living
Shannon Whitehead Lohr
January 13 2017
Spirituality

How To Survive Mercury Retrograde, Based On Your Sign

The buzziest celestial event is happening right now. Here's how to deal.

#astrology
Elizabeth Bobbitt
December 8 2017
Healthy Weight

Intermittent Fasting Is Confusing: Here's Exactly What To Eat & When

Whether you're a beginner, intermediate, or advanced, here's how to intermittent fast.

#intermittent fasting #inflammation
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 31 2018

9 Ways To Get Fit If You Can't Afford A Personal Trainer

So many people think they'll never be able to get in shape because they just can't afford to hire a personal trainer, but the reality is that there's...

#fitness #wellness #weight loss #tips
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
March 31 2015
9 Fitness Trends That Will Make You Smile

While we understand the draw of most fitness fads — spinning's killer playlists, barre's sweat-inducing moves and yoga's calming poses — some workout...

#running #happiness #fitness #surfing #wellness
mindbodygreen
March 24 2015
Love

Yes, Love Letters Are Still A Thing: Here's How To Write A Great One

Whether to your longtime partner or to that person you're crushing on.

#marriage #journaling #dating
Lia Miller, M.A., MPA, MSW
June 30
Recipes
Food Trends

Should You Pay Extra For Cold-Pressed Juice?

Cold-pressed juice companies are popping up faster than techies in an Apple store during an iPhone release. Even Starbucks is getting in on the action...

#cleanse #detox #juicing #whole foods
Bess O'Connor
February 27 2015
Home

Feng Shui Tweaks For Every Room In Your Home

Feng shui is a simple way to boost the energy of your home.

#feng shui
Anjie Cho
February 28 2018
Functional Food

15 Little-Known Facts About The World's Most Magical Superfood

Did you know that the United Nations declared spirulina the best food for the future?

#nutrition #superfoods #food #whole foods
Naïby Jacques
February 2 2015
Recipes

Gluten-Free Recipe: Chocolate Cashew Protein Balls

These fabulous protein balls are paleo, grain free, gluten free and vegan.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #protein #healthy foods #sugar
Rachel Feldman
April 23 2013
Travel

How To Eat A Cheeseburger & Wind Up Healthy (Funny)

Americans face every January with renewed resolutions to fight the fat, battle the bulge, handle the love handles. And yet, every year the Centers for...

#holidays #wellness #food #funny
Will Clower, PhD
January 12 2015

Highly Sensitive? Here's How To Shine In Any Social Situation (Without Booze)

"At the end of the day, as an introverted HSP, I was completely wiped out from being around people. It wasn't uncommon for me to have a drink when I...

#alcohol #alcoholism #happiness
Caitlin Padgett
August 22 2016