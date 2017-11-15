790 results for

Beauty

Everything You Need To Know About Naturally Treating Keratosis Pilaris

Elbows, knees, backs of arms—we got you covered.

#skin care
Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
November 15 2017
Recipes
Recipes
Recipes

What The Healthiest People We Know Pack For THEIR Kids' Lunches

Ideas so good you're going to want to eat them too.

#lunch #vegetarian #easy meals #gluten-free
Liz Moody
September 2 2019

9 Post-Workout Snacks You Can Eat On The Go

Get from your workout to your next meal without the hangry.

#fitness #snacks #healthy foods #food
Jennifer Wang
November 12 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR RXBAR

Say Goodbye To Airport Food: Pack These 5 Snacks Instead

Eating healthy while traveling doesn't have to be difficult; keep these whole foods, high-protein snacks on hand so you're never stuck eating greasy...

#partner #snacks
mindbodygreen
December 8 2016
Travel

This Is The Tool Kit Every Anxious Traveler Needs

From a coach who's tried everything.

#anxiety #fear
Trish Barillas
November 2 2017
Functional Food

3 Easy Plant-Based Snacks (Kids Will Love Them!)

Adding more plant-based foods to your diet is good for your health and good for our planet, but it can be challenging to get kids to eat their...

#recipes #plant-based #food #vegan recipes
Jennifer Katzinger
July 21 2015

What I Eat In A Typical Day: A Clinical Nutritionist Reveals Her Diet

As a nutritionist in the gastroenterology department of The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, my job is to help patients with various digestive...

#nutrition #clean food #healthy foods
Laura Manning
December 1 2015
Climate Change
Recipes
Integrative Health

JC Of Movember On The Men's Health Crisis, Mustaches & How To Save A Life

It's all about sparking the tough conversations.

#mbgpodcast #cancer
Jason Wachob
November 7 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Target

Your Guide To Reducing Sugar Intake: A Nutritionist Weighs In

Why are Americans still eating an average of 153 grams (the equivalent of more than 6 chocolate bars) of it a day? Nobody knows better than...

#nutrition #partner #clean food #sugar
mindbodygreen
September 13 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Whole Foods Market

5 Easy Ways To Turn A Sweet Potato Into A Delicious Dinner

A super-easy dinner that everyone can get excited about? Sign us up!

#recipes #happiness #healthy recipes #wellness #vegetarian
mindbodygreen
September 13 2017
Functional Food
Functional Food

Is Topo Chico The Next Big Wellness Water?

Here's all you need to know about the latest craze.

#digestion #cleanse
Rachel Tepper Paley
May 12 2019
Outdoors

The Craziest, Easiest Hack To Supercharge Your Food With Vitamin D

Most people who don't get enough sun need to supplement with vitamin D3, especially since few foods are high in the vitamin. But what if there were an...

#nutrition #Vitamin D #health #healthy foods #probiotics
Kara Fitzgerald, N.D.
June 27 2016
Change-Makers

5 Ways To Reduce Plastic That Are So Simple You Can't Not Try Them

Bonnie Wright, actor and environmental advocate, on reducing single-use plastic in our lives.

#mbgpodcast
Colleen Wachob
July 12 2019