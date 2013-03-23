8183 results for

Personal Growth

What 15 Years Of Cancer Healing Taught Me

"I’ve had highs and lows, with two awake brain surgeries plus hundreds of integrative cancer treatments."

#healing #pain #mind body connection #wellness #personal growth
Jeannine Walston
March 23 2013
Personal Growth

5 Ways to Shift Your Perspective

I recently came across this story in The Art of Happiness, inspired by the Dalai Lama:

#breathing #happiness #mindfulness #wellness #yoga
Sherrie Nguyen
August 1 2012
Personal Growth

Why You Need To Stop Checking Your Phone

I just watched two of my fellow human beings walk across a busy Chicago street while lost in the world of their phones. Shortly after they sauntered...

#awareness #technology #communication #present
Dani Marie Robinson
March 21 2013
Meditation

The Neutral Mind: What It Is And How To Cultivate It

Too often evaluation becomes judgment. Judgment becomes bias.

#meditation #yoga #yoga philosophy #intuition
Catie Joyce
March 20 2013

How A Cancer Diagnosis Taught Me Gratitude

I board the plane home from my vacation in Puerto Rico. Sitting next to me is an adorable couple in their 70s. The wife is nervous, so her husband...

#healing #gratitude #wellness #personal growth #cancer
Kathleen Emmets
March 19 2013
Motivation

Be Here Now: How Major Surgery Changed My Outlook

I grew up in a family that strongly believes in the concept “be here now,” a saying from spiritual teacher Ram Dass, and though my family isn’t a...

#love #healing #happiness #yoga
Harper Spero
March 15 2013
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

Why A Cheese-Lover's Dairy Allergy Wasn't The Apocalypse

I loved cheese. Sometimes I couldn’t even believe how much I loved cheese. I ate it every day. Not every meal, but probably every day. And all kinds...

#allergies #healing #wellness #asthma #dairy
Michelle Dwyer
March 13 2013

Kick Off A Detox With Mind-Body Mondays

Are you feeling overwhelmed by the web of cleanse and detox information flooding your inboxes and minds daily?

#smoothie #mindfulness #mind body connection #digestion #compassion
Rhea Mehta, Ph.D.
March 11 2013

Tap Into The Manifestation Potential Of The Once-In-A-Lifetime Taurus Supermoon

"If you've got your sights set on a target, this might be the day you go after it full-throttle."

#manifestation #goal #abundance #goal setting #astrology
The AstroTwins
November 14 2016
Mental Health
Spirituality

Your 2015 Astrological Forecast For Health, Happiness & Relationships

MindBodyGreen's resident astrologers The AstroTwins, give you the scoop for your sign's health and happiness in 2015.

#happiness #astrology #wellness watch #spirituality
The AstroTwins
January 1 2015
Parenting

5 Tips to Teach Children Mindfulness & Meditation

Help them relax, de-stress and learn how to connect to their own inner source of calm.

#Yoga for Kids #breathing #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection
Lorraine Murray
July 17 2012

10 Reasons To Think Twice Before Going To The Doctor (Advice From An MD)

Here's the cold, hard truth about your doctor: he or she is not going to be your "personal health fairy," nor will he or she will guide you to your...

#money #wellness #self-awareness #healthy foods #self-acceptance
Amy Shah, M.D.
May 2 2014
Motivation

Men and Yoga: Obstacles to Hitting the Mat?

What's the biggest obstacle to getting a man to take his first class?

#new york city #yogis #Yoga for Men #yoga #los angeles
Jason Wachob
October 13 2010
Recovery

How I Healed My Back Without Surgery or Drugs

My back was so messed up I wasn’t even supposed to bend at the waist.

#healing #books #mind body connection #wellness #affirmations
Doug Tedeschi
July 19 2012
Personal Growth

Why I Don't Drink Alcohol & How To Cut Back On Booze Without Being A Hermit

Reducing your alcohol consumption isn't easy when everyone around you at every social event is drinking.

#alcohol #sobriety #wellness #personal growth
Tom Cronin
March 2 2013