8215 results for

The One Thing All Parents Should Do For Their Baby

There are about 11,000 babies born in the United States every day. If you're a new mom or dad, how would you like to have one simple, natural...

#Herbs #stress #Ayurveda #massage #motherhood
Premal Patel, M.D.
October 28 2013
Mental Health

We Are All Perfectly Imperfect

I am committed to not being perfect.

#beauty #wellness #body image
Jennifer Pastiloff
May 19 2012
Recovery

7 Tips To Make Your Life Way Easier Right Now

You know those days when everything seems to go sideways? I have chronic pain, so I understand. In the past, things were worse: I used to feel like I...

#healing #stress #mindfulness #personal growth
Jude Temple, R.N.
February 23 2015

Why Self-Care Is The Secret To Happiness

Want to do better in your relationships, in your work, and in your creative pursuits? Start by taking care of yourself. In this talk, intuitive Naomi...

#health
mindbodygreen
June 15 2014
Motivation

How To Let Go Of Things That Don't Serve You

As I approach my 40th year in this life of mine, I find myself reflecting on past circumstances more than ever before. I have found, when I really dig...

#let go #happiness #personal growth #self-acceptance
Michelle Bland
October 25 2013

What Every Woman Needs To Know About Her Cycle

For years, I dreaded getting my period. The moodiness and fatigue were so confusing, and I was so tempted to go on birth control pills just so that I...

#hormones #fertility #pregnancy #personal growth #food
Amy Shah, M.D.
October 25 2013
Beauty

5 Natural Tips for Gorgeous Hair

Who doesn’t want long and luscious healthy hair?

#beauty #wellness #coconut oil #cosmetics
Kirby Koo
August 28 2012
Spirituality

What Makes Yoga "Yoga"

Solve this riddle.

#yoga
Michael Taylor
January 25 2011
Mental Health
Routines

5 Keys to Great Yoga Sequencing

We teach what we practice, and ideally practice what we teach.

#yoga poses sequence #yogis #yoga
Derek Beres
May 10 2011

Why It Might Be Time To Give Up Juices & Smoothies

Over the past 25 years we have seen a massive upswing in the marketing and growth behind juices and smoothies. As of 2012, Barron's reported that...

#smoothie #nutrition #smoothies #juicing #food
Summer Rayne Oakes
February 17 2015

Why I Stopped Drinking

The line between taking the edge off and numbing out is a fine one.

#alcohol #sobriety #personal growth
Amber Shumake
January 30 2013

9 Life Lessons I Learned From Advertising

Long before I was a coach and an entrepreneur, I was in advertising. My first job in New York in 1998 straddled strategic planning and account...

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Adelma Lilliston
October 16 2013
Personal Growth

These Daily Habits Will Set You Up For A Successful Life

Don't forget to build in some playtime.

#sleep #stress #plants
mbg editorial
December 3 2010
Routines

The Yoga of Driving: 7 Tips for a Stress-Free Ride

Consider these suggestions to a make your next drive a more comfortable, relaxed and stress-free one.

#mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection #wellness #yoga
Gabrielle DeFusco
May 8 2012
Love

10 Herbal Essentials For The Healing Temple Kitchen

Plants and herbs are the keepers of our planet's experience throughout time. Ultimately, all animals — including humans — return to the soil, and the...

#Herbs #healing #wellness #chakras
Sokhna Heathyre Mabin
February 1 2015
Social Good

6 Tips to Make Your Yoga Studio Greener

Making your yoga studio more environmentally friendly.

#culture #yoga #los angeles #tips
Bethany Eanes
April 13 2011