The One Thing All Parents Should Do For Their Baby
There are about 11,000 babies born in the United States every day. If you're a new mom or dad, how would you like to have one simple, natural...
We Are All Perfectly Imperfect
I am committed to not being perfect.
How To Reduce The Negative Effects Of Sitting
(Literally) get up offa that thing.
7 Tips To Make Your Life Way Easier Right Now
You know those days when everything seems to go sideways? I have chronic pain, so I understand. In the past, things were worse: I used to feel like I...
Why Self-Care Is The Secret To Happiness
Want to do better in your relationships, in your work, and in your creative pursuits? Start by taking care of yourself. In this talk, intuitive Naomi...
Weekend Yoga Picks Across the Country - 2/18/2011
Where to do yoga this weekend.
How To Let Go Of Things That Don't Serve You
As I approach my 40th year in this life of mine, I find myself reflecting on past circumstances more than ever before. I have found, when I really dig...
What Every Woman Needs To Know About Her Cycle
For years, I dreaded getting my period. The moodiness and fatigue were so confusing, and I was so tempted to go on birth control pills just so that I...
5 Natural Tips for Gorgeous Hair
Who doesn’t want long and luscious healthy hair?
What Makes Yoga "Yoga"
Solve this riddle.
How To Stay Grounded When You're Overworked & Overwhelmed
A body-mind connection is key
5 Keys to Great Yoga Sequencing
We teach what we practice, and ideally practice what we teach.
Why It Might Be Time To Give Up Juices & Smoothies
Over the past 25 years we have seen a massive upswing in the marketing and growth behind juices and smoothies. As of 2012, Barron's reported that...
Why I Stopped Drinking
The line between taking the edge off and numbing out is a fine one.
9 Life Lessons I Learned From Advertising
Long before I was a coach and an entrepreneur, I was in advertising. My first job in New York in 1998 straddled strategic planning and account...
These Daily Habits Will Set You Up For A Successful Life
Don't forget to build in some playtime.
The Yoga of Driving: 7 Tips for a Stress-Free Ride
Consider these suggestions to a make your next drive a more comfortable, relaxed and stress-free one.
5 Epiphanies I Had After Finding My Soul Mate
When you know, you know. You know?
10 Herbal Essentials For The Healing Temple Kitchen
Plants and herbs are the keepers of our planet's experience throughout time. Ultimately, all animals — including humans — return to the soil, and the...
6 Tips to Make Your Yoga Studio Greener
Making your yoga studio more environmentally friendly.