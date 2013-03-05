8215 results for

Why Can't I Go A Day Without Seeing A "News" Story About How A Celebrity Looks In A Bikini?

A headline on Yahoo! grabbed my attention the other day: "Pink Shows Off Muscular Bikini Bod in Miami."

Winnie Abramson
March 5 2013
Healthy Is the New Skinny: How I Learned to Love Myself and My Body

I stopped striving to be thin, and instead strived to be healthy and energetic. It was as if I had solved a puzzle that I had been tinkering with for...

Cara Alwill Leyba
April 9 2012

Benefits of Yoga (Infographic)

We're probably preaching to the choir here, but it's always good to be reminded of the many health benefits of yoga -- especially when this...

mindbodygreen
March 8 2011
7 All-Natural Tips For Rebooting Your Sex Drive

Literally millions of women of all ages struggle with concerns and questions about their libido.

Aviva Romm, M.D.
February 21 2013

How To Appreciate And Love Your Sensitive Soul

Has anyone ever told you that you’re “too sensitive” in a way that implied something was wrong with you? Have you noticed that you’re more aware than...

Diana Chaplin
February 21 2013
10 Life Changing Tips Inspired By Deepak Chopra

He practices meditation with P Diddy, does yoga with Tara Stiles, and hangs out with Lady Gaga. Here are ten life changing tips inspired from quotes...

Robert Piper
June 1 2012
How to Improve Your Posture While Eating

Correct alignment while we eat means that the spine is long, the neck is free and we hinge at the hips.

Jean Koerner
May 31 2012

10 Ways To Stop Stressing & Start Living Peacefully

If you’re anything like me, you might worry like it’s a second job: if the coffee is good or bad, if we'll get that promotion, and what diseases the...

Tina Williamson
November 9 2013

I'm A Doctor & Even I Couldn't Follow My Own Eating Advice

I'm a physician. An orthopedic spine surgeon to be exact. I'm also a wife and a mother. In all three roles — doctor, wife, and mom — there's one...

Carrie Diulus, M.D.
March 12 2015

Why I Became A Plus-Sized Model (And Why I Hate That Label)

I started modeling as a size 4. I struggled to get work and begged a powerhouse agency to sign me. In return, I promised I'd lose weight.

Emily Nolan
November 6 2013
6 Benefits of Neem & Tulsi Soap

Say good-bye to Zest, Dove and Camay.

Heather Morton
September 7 2012

5 Reasons To Get Naked Every Day

Nothing is more empowering than being healthy, strong, and naked.

Nicola Jane Hobbs, MSc
November 4 2013
The Best Pre- and Post-Yoga Snacks

What would a smart, modern yogi do when they're rushing from work to a 7pm class to ensure that dinner is not the only thing they're thinking of...

Nadya Andreeva
May 6 2011

From Breakdown To Breakthrough In 3 Easy Steps

A few years ago I left everything I knew behind — a corporate job, a large salary, a dead-end relationship — all in an effort to find true happiness....

Shannon Kaiser
February 21 2013
Why I'll Never Do The Master Cleanse Again, But Recommend It To Everyone

There are some things all healthy people seem to do at least once in their lives. Going vegan. Eliminating gluten. And the notorious "master cleanse."

Mike Del Ponte
November 1 2013
How A Traumatic Brain Injury Inspired Me To Become An Energy Healer

Even as an ICU nurse, I had no idea how debilitating this disorder could be.

Andrea Mutascio, R.N.
March 2 2015

The One Thing All Parents Should Do For Their Baby

There are about 11,000 babies born in the United States every day. If you're a new mom or dad, how would you like to have one simple, natural...

Premal Patel, M.D.
October 28 2013