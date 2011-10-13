8244 results for
6 Things to Vary in Your Yoga Teaching
Employ these new techniques, no matter how long you've been teaching.
What Are The Koshas And What Can They Do For You?
The koshas are energetic layers or sheaths that move from the outermost layer of skin to the deep spiritual core. The koshas provide a framework for...
Q & A with Janet Stone: Strong Mom Yoga
In 1996, after eleven successful years in the entertainment industry, Janet Stone traveled to India, the birthplace of her grandfather. While there,...
How To Nourish Your Post-Detox Body And Mind
Now that you've done your spring detoxification (or have you?) it’s time to nourish your body at the maximum level possible! You got rid of the old...
10 Tips To Cleanse & Rejuvenate For Overall Health & Wellbeing
Take charge of your health.
How I'm Going to Get Through the Holidays with My Dysfunctional Family
Is anyone else panicked it’s THAT time of the year already?
Mick Jagger at 68: Yoga, Smoothies & Avocados
Read about the singer's wellness regiment.
Blueberry Superfood Smoothie Bliss
A whole lotta love.
A Quick Mental Exercise To Brighten Your Outlook
You can play the Gratitude Game with a friend or by yourself.
How A Breakup Helped Me Understand Love
As a love coach, I'm dedicated to guiding people toward clarity and peace in relationships. So it seems appropriate for me to tell you how I gained...
Why Tonight's Capricorn Full Moon Could Be The Secret To Manifesting Your Dreams
Are you ready to unlock your destiny and live to your fullest potential? Here are nine star-powered tips to help you activate 2016's ambitious...
3 Anti-Injury Yoga Poses for Cyclists
Any repetitive movement has the propensity to create injuries. In the more than ten years of coaching, fitting people to bikes and guiding luxury...
Truth Is, You Don’t “Have To.” (Really, You Don’t.)
“It doesn't feel right.”
Why Your Dentist Can See Your Disease Before You Do
In the summer of 1980, I was rushed to the hospital with severe stomach pains. I was prepped for and had an emergency appendectomy. It turned out my...
Yoga, Self Care & The Dalai Lama: Q & A with Kelly McGonigal, PhD
Kelly McGonigal PhD is not your typical college professor. (She's actually the kind of professor I wish I had.) She is a leading expert on the...
8 Yoga Poses to Avoid If You Have a Herniated Disc
Yoga can help recovery but you need to proceed with caution.
Why You Should Date A Yogi
Yogis are flexible.
How I Naturally Healed My Acne-Prone Skin
Here are the 10 rules I always follow to make sure my skin behaves.
10 Scientific Advances In Wellness That Will Get You Fired Up For 2014
Even the somewhat stodgy medical community seems to becoming aware that the old model of "another pill for another ill" needs updating. Instead, it's...
How I Lost 220 Pounds & Kept It Off For Good
Because I've focused so much on healing my mind and body, I simply never crave junk food anymore.