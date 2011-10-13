8215 results for

Personal Growth

6 Things to Vary in Your Yoga Teaching

Employ these new techniques, no matter how long you've been teaching.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
October 13 2011
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

How I Finally Stopped Blaming My Body For My Romantic Frustration

The first step in finding love will always be knowing you are worthy of it.

#love #relationships #body image #self-acceptance
Kelly Wadler
July 4 2015
Integrative Health

How A Natural Lyme Disease Treatment Changed My Medical Practice

None of my symptoms added up, and my medical colleagues were equally puzzled.

#healing #toxic #pain #disease #meditation
William Rawls, M.D.
April 29 2013

8 Yoga Poses to Avoid If You Have a Herniated Disc

Yoga can help recovery but you need to proceed with caution.

#yogis #yoga
Anne Jones
July 8 2011
Recipes
Personal Growth

How I'm Going to Get Through the Holidays with My Dysfunctional Family

Is anyone else panicked it’s THAT time of the year already?

#holidays #gratitude #personal growth
Rebecca Seed
November 8 2012

How To Live To Be 100: A Cardiologist Explains

Long ago, I was given the advice that if you want something in life badly enough, find people who've accomplished that goal and learn from them. 

#happiness #wellness #personal growth #aging
Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 24 2013

What Are The Koshas And What Can They Do For You?

The koshas are energetic layers or sheaths that move from the outermost layer of skin to the deep spiritual core. The koshas provide a framework for...

#awareness #breathing #wellness #personal growth #yoga
Nicole Carlin, M.A.
April 23 2013

How To Nourish Your Post-Detox Body And Mind

Now that you've done your spring detoxification (or have you?) it’s time to nourish your body at the maximum level possible! You got rid of the old...

#toxic #meditation #mind body connection #yoga #detox
Beth Anderson
April 22 2013
Motivation

Yogasm

Have you experienced one?

#yoga
Haleigh Forbes
April 18 2011
Personal Growth

Yoga, Self Care & The Dalai Lama: Q & A with Kelly McGonigal, PhD

Kelly McGonigal PhD is not your typical college professor. (She's actually the kind of professor I wish I had.) She is a leading expert on the...

#meditation #mind body connection #wellness #dalai lama #mindfulness meditation
Jason Wachob
June 8 2010
Love

5 Signs Your Work Is Messing Up Your Love Life

Ever started a fight with your partner after a bad day at work?

#relationships #work #self-awareness
Nathalie Theodore, J.D., MSW, LCSW
June 17 2015
Motivation
Love

3 Steps To Deal When Your Partner's Stressed Out

It's easy to love someone when they're feeling great and on top of the world, but how do you respond when life gets them down?

#love #healing #relationships #stress #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
January 21 2014
Love

How To Rebuild Your Sense Of Self-Worth After A Breakup

Don't let your past relationship quash your self-esteem.

#breakup #single life #divorce #dating
Vishnu Subramaniam
June 13 2015
Healthy Weight
Motivation

3 Anti-Injury Yoga Poses for Cyclists

Any repetitive movement has the propensity to create injuries. In the more than ten years of coaching, fitting people to bikes and guiding luxury...

#healing #pro athletes #yoga poses #yogis #wellness
Jacob Young
June 19 2012