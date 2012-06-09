8215 results for

Personal Growth

How to Turn Negativity Into Gratitude

Here's how you can turn everyday negativity into an attitude of gratitude!

#personal growth quotes #healing #visualization #happiness #gratitude
Lauren Burke
June 9 2012
Personal Growth

Deepak Chopra: The True Purpose of Yoga

"The true purpose of yoga is to discover that aspect of your being that can never be lost. Your job may change, your relationships may change, your...

#personal growth quotes #books #yoga #yoga quotes #deepak chopra
mindbodygreen
July 4 2011

5 Tricks For People Who've Tried Everything But Still Can't Meditate

You just can't meditate. You want to, you've tried to, but you just can't seem to switch the brain off or relax enough. You know how good meditation...

#awareness #meditation #mindfulness #present
Tina Bindon
July 13 2014
Spirituality
Beauty

5 Ways To Keep Your Hands Naturally Beautiful

Whether you're writing in your journal, introducing yourself, telling an animated story, or pressing your fingers into a yoga mat—many of life's best...

#happiness #personal growth
Lara Devgan, M.D., MPH, FACS
September 13 2013
Personal Growth
Routines

Keeping Teaching Simple

Some things to consider if you're starting to teach yoga.

#yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
July 8 2011
Routines

Dome Sweet Dome: Your Feet & Your Yoga Practice

Did you know that our feet use the same architectural principals as a dome to hold up our weight?

#new york city #yogis #yoga
Rebecca Ketchum
November 4 2011

How To Manage Your Stress In 76 Seconds

On most days, I go to work, put on my white coat, load my stethoscope in my pocket, and make visits in the hospital and my office as I've done for...

#stress #breathing #meditation #personal growth
Joel Kahn, M.D.
September 9 2013
Food Trends

Jessica Chastain: Yogi and Vegan

Jessica Chastain shares how she lost weight after The Help.

#celebrity #Jessica Chastain #yogis #yoga #Celebrity Yoga
mindbodygreen
August 10 2011

5 Ways To Deal With Unexpected Change

What is changing in your life right now? Is it a sudden change having to do with a happy milestone? Or was there a call in the middle of the night, an...

#healing #happiness #fitness #change #wellness
Alena Gerst, LCSW
July 7 2014
Recipes
Motivation

3 Lessons of Summer Yoga

The sweat. The drip. The soak. The slip.

#new york city #yogis #yoga
Lauren Imparato
August 2 2011
Personal Growth

What I Learned from a 40-Day Headstand Practice

Whatever it is that challenges you to the point of hating or fearing it is never going to get any easier for you until you actually face it.

#yoga poses #breathing #personal growth #yoga
Jenny Finkel
November 1 2012
Spirituality

Tonight's Taurus New Moon Is Also A Supermoon: Here's How To Channel Its Practical Magic

This Taurus supermoon is just what you need to get grounded and start manifesting real, practical abundance.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 25 2017
Spirituality

4 Basic Assumptions of the Yoga Sutras

Understanding how to hold it all together with the Yoga Sutras.

#yoga sutras #yogis #joseph campbell #yoga #yoga philosophy
Clayton Aynesworth
September 14 2011
Routines

Improve Your Balance & Strengthen Your Core With These Fun Exercises!

Your ability to balance gives you a world of knowledge about your level of fitness.

#abs #balance #fitness #wellness
Julie Wilcox, MS
July 4 2014

Got Too Much Cortisol? Read This.

Do you have high levels of cortisol? If so, this could be ruining your hormone balance, suppressing your immune system, and preventing you from losing...

#stress #supplements #happiness #hormones #personal growth
Amy Shah, M.D.
September 5 2013
Routines
Personal Growth

3 Changes I Made To Stop Feeling Anxious & Start Enjoying Life

I was afraid of being alone and wouldn’t travel anywhere if a hospital wasn’t nearby.

#anxiety #healing #happiness #meditation #addiction
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
July 2 2014